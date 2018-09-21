Building permits, Sept. 10-14

by ehamann

Filed on 21. Sep, 2018 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

310 Lakeway Drive, $15,000 to raise height of (e) gas canopy: Chevron. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0889. Sept. 10.

310 Lakeway Drive, $46,000 to rebrand Chevron gas station to Mobil. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0890. Sept. 10.

2317 James St., $119,000 to remodel existing non self-help laundry. Business/tenant: Northwest Laundry. Architect: Marcus Johnson. Permit no.: BLD2018-0895. Sept. 10.

4562 Meridian St., $30,000 to build a small commercial kitchen in exist. cannabis farm. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0897. Sept. 11.

1905 Cornwall Ave., $12,000 for solar PV system on roof. Contractor: Western Solar Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0900. Sept. 12.

1607 Knox Ave., $10,000 for upper floor deck rebuild and extension – Hall. Contractor: Kulshan Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-0902. Sept. 17.

2915 Newmarket St., 104, $19,000 for remodel of an existing office suite. Contractor: Veca Electric. Permit no.: BLD2018-0905. Sept. 13.

4301 Samish Crest Lane, $564,523.14 for new single family residence with garage. Historical owner: Samish Hills Associates. Contractor: Fowler & Harpe Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0907. Sept. 13.

3516 Northwest Ave., $106,500 to reroof low-pitched roof sections, add ventilation. Contractor: Topside Roofing & Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0908. Sept. 13.

3101 Northwest Ave., $28,938 to rebuild existing lean-to due to weather damage. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Business/tenant: Yeager’s Sporting Goods. Permit no.: BLD2018-0916. Sept. 14.

3518 Northwest Ave., $106,500 to reroof low-pitched roof sections, add ventilation. Contractor: Topside Roofing & Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0917. Sept. 13.

4350 Cordata Parkway 101, $75,000 for TI interior for new medical office – Compass Health. Contractor: Chad Fisher Construction LLC. Business/tenant: Compass Health. Permit no.: BLD2018-0919. Sept. 14.

Issued

825 Lincoln St., $8,790,242.43 for comm. Storage facility “Bldg A” – Advanced Heated storage. Historical owner: Sehome Properties LLC. Architect: Stephen Bourne. Engineer of Record: JP Slagle. Permit no.: BLD2018-0567. Sept. 13.

827 Lincoln St., $372,094.80 for comm. Storage facility “bldg B” – Advanced Heated Storage. Historical owner: Sehome Properties LLC. Architect: Stephen Bourne. Engineer of Record: JP Slagle. Permit no.: BLD2018-0568. Sept. 13.

829 Lincoln St., $329,221.20 for comm. Storage facility “bldg C” – Advanced Heated Storage. Historical owner: Sehome Properties LLC. Architect: Stephen Bourne. Engineer of Record: JP Slagle. Permit no.: BLD2018-0569. Sept. 13.

4740 Spring Brook Court, $211,805.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0734. Sept. 11.

4744 Spring Brook COurt, $211,805.20 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs. Historical owner: Douglas F. and Cynthia S. Hencheroff. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0735. Sept. 11.

4700 Samish Way, $167,000 for roof replacement and repave pathways: Lake Padden Bath House. Architect: Al Bryant, BergerABAM. Contractor: TBD. Invoiced: City of Bellingham Park Dept. Permit no.: BLD2018-0736. Sept. 10.

1611 Alabama St., $10,000 to construct two new decks with existing roof cover – Henry. Contractor: Casali Remodeling LLC. Historical owner: Joel A. and Karla J. Berglund. Permit no.: BLD2018-0800. Sept. 10.

1430 North Garden St., $250,000 for new offices, accessibility upgrades: Lydia Place. Historical owner: Jonathon B. and Jolie M. McGrath. Contractor: RAM Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-0817. Sept. 11.

1500 Railroad Ave., $40,000 for reroof building and install roof monitors. Contractor: RAM Construction General Contractors. Permit no.: BLD2018-0821. Sept. 13.

4510 Cordata Parkway, $40,000 installation of three sculptures. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0862. Sept. 11.