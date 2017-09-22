Building permits, Sept. 11-15

by ehamann

Filed on 22. Sep, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

4735 Springside St., $224,104.73 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builder LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0875. Sept. 11.

1016 Newton St., $291,000.10 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0878. Sept. 11.

4260 Pacific Highway, $6,145,533.47 for 51,000 square foot greenhouse and support space – diesel propagation. Historical owner: Rockport Holding LLC. Owner 2: Tim Delight. Owner 3: Robert Mills. Permit no.: BLD2017-0879. Sept 11.

4260 Pacific Highway, $1,229,106.70 for 51,000 square foot greenhouse and support space – diesel propagation, foundation only. Historical owner: Rockport Holdings LLC. Owner 2: Tim Delight. Owner 3: Robert Mills. Permit no.: BLD2017-0880. Sept. 12.

2219 Rimland Drive, 201, $21,000 for interior tenant improvement for office – George. Permit no.: BLD2017-0883. Sept. 13.

1100 Iowa St., $13,500 to enlarge interior office – Toyota of Bellingham. Historical owner: Wilson Futures LLC. Contractor: Hobart Construction LLC. Applicant 2: David E Malone. Permit no.: BLD2017-0884. Sept. 13

1251 Lincoln St., $24,000 for interior tenant improvement for new spa – sunrise spa. Historical owner: Lincoln Street Retail LLC. Contractor: Hua Yi Construction. Business/tenant: Sunrise Spa. Permit no.: BLD2017-0885. Sept. 13.

2208 Henry St., $17,522.84 for new 218 square foot shed – Love. Contractor: Coffey Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0888. Sept. 13.

639 Springside Lane, $179,881.32 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0891. Sept. 14.

643 Springside Lane, $179,881.32 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0892. Sept. 14.

4738 Springside St., $179,881.32 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0893. Sept. 14.

4739 Springside St., $179,881.32 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0894. Sept. 14.

705 Springside St., $179,881.32 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0895. Sept. 14.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 420, $10,000 for racking for (E) tenant – Curve by Torrid. Business/tenant: Tim Hoskins. Permit no.: BLD2017-0896. Sept. 15.

Issued

1224 Brookstone Drive, $258,176.41 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Hannah Creek Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeets Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0666. Sept. 15.

1230 Brookstone Drive, $322,703.83 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0743. Sept. 15.

3011 Cowgill Ave., $10,711.20 for storage shed – Szasz. Contractor: West Coast Metal Buildings Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0775. Sept. 14.

1756 Iowa St., $35,000 to divide office space into two tenant spaces: Iowa Street LLC. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2017-0785. Sept. 13.

2201 J St., $220,428.42 for new single-family residence with detached garage – Hall. Bonded contractor: R/Dub Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0835. Sept. 15.

4405 Dumas Ave., $54,752 for new 20’x40’ post frame building with 20’x40’ storage area-Lobach. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2017-0852. Sept. 14.