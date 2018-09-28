Building permits, Sept. 17-21

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

3201 Arbor St., $258,000 for installation of 99 KWDC Rooftop PV Array. Contractor: Alpha Technologies. Permit no.: BLD2018-0923. Sept. 17.

429 15th St., $51,430.40 for new garage and storage building: Nelson/Semrau. Contractor: Parson Homes and Renovations. Permit no.: BLD2018-0925. Sept. 18.

2625 Meridian St., $19,000 to repair roof-WECU. Contractor: Esary Roofing and Siding Co. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0926. Sept. 18.

121 West Holly St., $75,000 for interior tenant improvement – new walls, doors and relites. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: US Bank National Assoc Tr. Permit no.: BLD2018-0930. Sept. 18.

1201 Cornwall Ave., 103, $15,000 for addition of cafe in existing plant shop – Babygreens. Business/tenant: Babygreens. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0931. Sept. 19.

21 Bellwether Way, $17,000 for WECU Bellwether rebranding. Contractor: Western Neon Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0934. Sept. 19.

2428 Nevada St., $42,162.45 for new detached ADU – Raper. Historical owner: Todd E. Raper 50% and Christie L. Raper and William E. Hinton 50%. Permit no.: BLD2018-0935. Sept. 19.

4051 Hammer Drive, $30,000 to install conex storage bldg for extraction/lab use. Historical owner: 4051 Hammer Drive LLC. Contractor: Razz Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0937. Sept. 20.

4407 Blackstone Way, $242,756.05 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0940. Sept. 20.

4059 Bakerview Valley Road, $108,000 to install solar PV system on roof – Ludtke Trucking. Contractor: Western Solar Inc. Business/tenant: Ludtke Pacific Trucking Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0942. Sept. 20.

2901 Squalicum Parkway, $15,000 to modify Sprints (e) rooftop wireless facility. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0943. Sept. 21.

1500 Railroad Ave., $410,807 for interior tenant improvement. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2018-0944. Sept. 21.

Issued

115 North 34th St., $270,164.90 for new single-family residence – Fulton. Historical owner: Mark K. and Heather M. Bryan. Contractor: Sturdy Construction. Bonded Contractor: Premium Services, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0404. Sept. 20.

West Kline Road, $139,000 to construct 470 LF block retaining wall – Larrabee Springs. Contractor: Stremler Gravel Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0465. Sept. 18.

3125 Howe Place, $927,452.54 for new medical clinic and office building – Talbot Real Estate. Historical owner: Talbot Real Estate LLC. Contractor: Northwest Commercial Const. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0516. Sept. 20.

4112 Bakerview Spur, $2,281,684.67 for new warehouse building – HQ Land LLC. Historical owner: Bakerview LLC. Contractor: Wellman and Zuck Const, LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0551. Sept. 19.

4112 Bakerview Spur, $80,000 for new stormwater vault: Toku-E. Historical owner: Bakerview LLC. Contractor: Wellman and Zuck Const LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0552. Sept. 19.

525 Darby Drive., $3,521,534.70 for new 24-unit multifamily bld – DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50%& Walton Family LLC #2 50%. Permit no.: BLD2018-0609. Sept. 21.

1324 Ellis St., $58,993.48 for demo and replace detached garage – Freedman. Historical owner: Verdant Properties LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0682. Sept. 19.

2520 48th St., $161,146.50 to construct new single-family residence – Doughty. Contractor: JM Structures. Bonded Contractor: Olsson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0732. Sept. 20.

1408 Commercial St., $18,765 for Chocolate Necessities awning and storefront sign. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0740. Sept. 18.

2400 Yew St., $90,000 for Yew St. Center – Sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0746. Sept. 18.

230 36th St., $10,000 for walk-in freezer – Insomnia Cookies. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0757. Sept. 19.

4303 Meridian St., 101, $38,250 for new Starbucks Coffee sign package. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0810. Sept. 18.

3510 Northwest Ave., $16,200 to remove and replace north deck. Contractor: LJ’s Handyman Service Inc. Property manager: Chuckanut Property Management. Permit no.: BLD2018-0830. Sept. 18.

525 Darby Drive, $36,000 for construction of underground stormwater detention system. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50% and Walton Family LLC #2 50%. Permit no.: BLD2018-0837. Sept. 20.

1233 Modoc Drive, $13,000 to replace (e) decks-Lallas. Contractor: LJ’s Handyman Service Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0865. Sept. 17.

4350 Cordata Parkway, $13,000 to modify (e) corridors – Foxglove. Property manager: Saratoga Commercial Management. Permit no.: BLD2018-0866. Sept. 19.

554 West Bakerview Road, $36,000 for stormwater vault: DBW at Eliza LLC. Historical owner: Walton Family LLC #1 50% and Walton Family LLC #2 50%. Permit no.: BLD2018-0870. Sept. 18.

425 Chuckanut Drive North 8, $26,000 to install manufactured home: Banin. Contractor: Rolling Wheels Const LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0876. Sept. 17.

400 West Bakerview Road, $20,000 for Discount Tire – sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0882. Sept. 18.

310 East Magnolia St., $37,768 to add racking for roof mounted solar PV system. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0884. Sept. 18.

310 Lakeway Drive, $46,000 to alter canopy signage. Not pole or wall sign. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0890. Sept. 21.

1607 Knox Ave., $10,000 for upper floor deck rebuild and extension – Hall. Contractor: Kulshan Builders. Permit no.: BLD2018-0902. Sept. 17.

