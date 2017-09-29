Building permits, Sept. 18-22

by ehamann

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

910 Whitewater Drive, $42,707.14 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Rubicon. Contractor: Rubicon IDC LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0900. Sept. 18.

2215 Rimland Drive, $42,500 for park Improvements – Talbot Real Estate. Bonded Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Contractor: Ram Construction General Contractor. Permit no.: BLD2017-0901. Sept. 18.

2631 West Maplewood Ave., $78,166 for reroof — Maplewood. Contractor: Mt. Baker Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0905. Sept. 19.

1301 West Bakerview Road, $59,790 for interior tenant improvement – Starbucks. Permit no.: BLD2017-0910. Sept. 20.

809 Blackstone Court, $231,565.42 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0915. Sept. 21.

119 North Commercial St., $25,000 to replace panel antenna, relocate radio units – AT&T. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions. Applicant 2: AT&T ℅ Amanda Nations. Permit no.: BLD2017-0917. Sept. 22.

2825 Roeder Ave. 4, $29,892 for concrete silo pad – nanak Foods. Contractor: RCI Construction. Owner 2: Gurpreet & Vivek Arenja. Permit no.: BLD2017-0918. Sept. 22.

1201 Brookstone Drive, $224,947.28 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Historical owner: Galbraith Mountain Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0921. Sept. 22.

Issued

2715 Mill Ave., $171,914.27 for Fairhaven Storage – addition to storage buildings 1,2,3. Permit no.: BLD2016-1074. Sept. 21.

2711 Mill Ave., $76,112.40 for Fairhaven Storage Office – 615 square-foot addition. Permit no.: BLD2016-1075. Sept. 21.

2500 Squalicum Parkway 101, $189,740.40 for addition to existing building (shell only) – Squalicum. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0521. Sept. 22.

1213 East Victor St., $16,000 to enclose existing structure – Warren. Permit no.: BLD2017-0713. Sept. 21.

549 East Kellogg Road, $10,711.20 for covered bike storage – Tremezzo North. Historical owner: D & K Investment Properties Co. LLC. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0734. Sept. 21.

549 East Kellogg Road, $27,893.75 for covered bike storage – Tremezzo North. Historical owner: D & K Investment Properties Co. LLC. Contractor: PMC Development Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0735. Sept. 21.

207 Prospect St., 101, $100,000 for new theater and lobby – Idiom Theater. Business/tenant: Emma Burnfield. Permit no.: BLD2017-0751. Sept. 21.

133 Telegraph Road, $80,000 to relocate retail tenant – Stowes Shoes. Historical owner: South Kenyon Street LLC. Business/tenant: Duane Stowe. Contractor: Retail Contracting Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0788. Sept. 19.

133 Telegraph Road, $22,000 for racking for retail tenant – Stowes Shoes. Historical owner: South Kenyon Street LLC. Business/tenant: Duane Stowe. Contractor: Retail Contracting Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0789. Sept. 19.

194 East Kellogg Road, $400,000 to replace decs, siding, doors & windows – Spring Creek Apts. Contractor: Heritage Gen Bldg. Contrs. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0793. Sept. 21.

812 Blackstone Court, $224,836.13 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0811. Sept. 22.

2839 Pacific St., $36,736 for 20×40-foot post frame building – Swann. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2017-0871. Sept. 18.

2219 Rimland Drive 201, $21,000 for interior tenant improvement for office – George. Permit no.: BLD2017-0883. Set. 20.

1100 Iowa St., $13,500 to enlarge interior office – Toyota of Bellingham. Historical owner: Wilson Futures LLC. Contractor: Hobart Construction LLC. Applicant 2: David E. Malone. Permit no.: BLD2017-0884. Sept. 20.

2208 Henry St., $17,522,84 for new 218-square-foot shed – Love. Contractor: Coffey Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0888. Sept. 22.

