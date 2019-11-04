string(12) "mathewroland"

Building Permits; Sept. 23 – Oct. 18

by
Filed on 04. Nov, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

September 23 – 27

1680 Baker Creek Pl, $35,000 for interior tenant improvements. Contractor: Moceri Constrcution Inc., Permit no.: BLD2019-0906. September 23, 2019

2026 Division St., $3,380,073.18 for new construction; mental health services building. Contractor: Tiger Construction LTD. Permit no.: BLD2019- 0186. September 23, 2019

712 Coho Way, $50,000 for interior remodel with new door to adjoin units. Contractor: Robert Lupul. Permit no.: BLD2019-0913. September 24, 2019

1000 F St., $111,100 for interior TI to construct new bathroom and closet. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0859. September 24, 2019

2211 Rimland Dr. STE 315., $48,000 for interior TI for office space. Contractor: Scocon LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0914. September 25, 2019

2900 Woburn St., $283,450 for commercial roof re-cover. Contractor: Hytech Roofing Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0903. September 25, 2019

4011 Bakerview Spur, $35,019.78 for interior glass partition wall. Contractor: Forma Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-0919. September 26, 2019

1055 W Bakerview Rd., $40,000 for 4.5′ retaining wall. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0920. September 26, 2019

2201 Cornwall Ave., $12,000 for remodel for new restaurant. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0922. September 27, 2019

1002 11th St., $24,233.50 for roof mounted PV system. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019- 0923. September 27, 2019

1021 Harris Ave., $13,406.40 for sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0924. September 27, 2019

1820 James St., $15,000 for sign and awning at Bellingham Ford. Contractor: Sign Post Inc., Permit no.: BLD2019-0926. September 27, 2019

4092 Pacific Hwy., $70,000 for new vented prep enclosure in shop. Contractor: Econ Equipment Solutions. Permit no.: BLD2019- 0445. September 27, 2019

600 Lakeway Dr., $27,006 for revise pole sign & awning sign. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0703. September 27, 2019

112 E Holly St., $434,013 for accessibility upgrades. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0748. September 27, 2019

 

September 30 – October 4

2306 Yew St., $75,000 for new telecommunications facility. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0614. September 30, 2019

3628 Meridian St., $12,000 for new monument sign at Meridian Dental Center. Contractor: Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0935. October 1, 2019

1922 James St., $220,000 for interior remodel to office building. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW 18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0863. October 1, 2019

2211 Rimland Dr., $48,000 for interior TI for office space. Contractor: Scocon LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0914. October 1, 2019

4011 Bakerview Spur., $35,019.78 for interior storefront partition. Contractor: Forma Construction. Permit no.: BLD2019-0919. October 2, 2019

1820 James St., $15,000 for sign and awning. Contractor: Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0926. October 2, 2019

501 Harris Ave., $28,100 for new roofed structure with deck. Contractor: Lett Design Building LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0941. October 3, 2019

4455 Cordata Pkwy., $400,000 for new parking lot for (E) medical officer building. Contractor: Rogelio Riojas. Permit no.: BLD2019-0945. October 4, 2019

2801 Taylor Ave., $75,000 for collocation of AT&T Equip on monopole. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0946. October 4, 2019

 

October 7-11

900 Hilton Ave., $13,000 for siding replacement. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0952. October 9, 2019

4260 Cordata Pkwy., $14,028.02 for new tattoo shop. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0632. October 7, 2019

1002 11th St., $24,233.50 for roof mounted solar PV system. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0923. October 7, 2019

2020 Humboldt St., $36,251.94 for addition of new walk in freezer/cooler. Contractor: Marker Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0841. October 9, 2019

4164 Meridian St., $48,000 for interior remodel of 4th floor offices. Contractor: The Franklin Corporation. Permit no.: BLD2019-0834. October 10, 2019

 

October 14-18

4400 Columbine Dr., $600,000 for additional sleeping units and conference room. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2019-0959. October 14, 2019

500 Carolina St., $10,000 to mount decorative fan in dining area. Contractor: CDI Custom Design Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0890. October 14, 2019

1834 Iron St., $100,000 to replace siding and window. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2019-0963. October 15, 2019

2700 Bill McDonald Pkwy., $83,000 for rooftop photo voltaic array. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0965. October 15, 2019

162 E College Way., $788,675 for remodel of classrooms, labs and offices. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2019-0579. October 15, 2019

1834 Iron St., $100,000 to replace siding and window. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2019-0963. October 15, 2019

801 C St., $306,700 for new 5,000 SF boat storage building. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Construction Co. Permit no.: BLD2019-0966. October 16, 2019

3628 Meridian St., $12,000 for new sign and awning. Contractor: Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0935. October 16, 2019

2816 Birchwood Ave., $129,624.00 for portable classroom. Contractor: Owner as contract exempt per RCW18.27.090. Permit no.: BLD2019-0973. October 17, 2019

2121 Humboldt St., $80,000 to convert workshop to breweries/restaurant. Contractor: Tenant with affidavit. Permit no.: BLD2019-0725. October 17, 2019

1825 Grant St., $14,517 for sign and awning. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2019-0979. October 18, 2019

 

