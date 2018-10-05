Building permits, Sept. 24-28

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

405 32nd St., 310, $12,000 for interior tenant improvement to combine two tenant spaces to 1. Contractor: Dawson Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0945. Sept. 24.

3641 Iron Gate Road, $495,990 for new warehouse/mini storage facility (south). Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Historical owner: Genesis Dev Corp and Construction by Champion LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0946. Sept. 24.

3651 Iron Gate Road, $1,673,740.80 for new warehouse/mini storage facility (center). Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Historical owner: Genesis Dev Corp and Construction By Champion LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0947. Sept. 24.

3661 Iron Gate Road, $721,440 for new warehouse/mini storage facility (north). Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Historical owner: Genesis Dev Corp and Construction By Champion LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0948. Sept. 24.

4510 Cordata Parkway, $297,090 for shelter building for park-Cordata Park. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0949. Sept. 24.

4510 Cordata Parkway, $38,205.44 for maintenance building for park – Cordata Park. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0950. Sept. 24.

4510 Cordata Parkway, $27,230.56 for restroom building for park – Cordata Park. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0951. Sept. 24.

4215 Spire Drive, $191,923.12 for infill toolkit new townhome building G-Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0952. Sept. 25.

4217 Spire Drive, $191,226.22 for infill toolkit new townhome building G – Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0954. Sept. 25.

4219 Spire Drive, $191,226.22 for new infill toolkit new townhome building G-Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0955. Sept. 25.

4221 Spire Drive, $191,226.22 for new infill toolkit new townhome building G-Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0956. Sept. 25.

4223 Spire Drive, $191,226.22 for new infill toolkit new townhome building G-Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0957. Sept. 25.

206 Brier Lane, $13,224.96 for new detached post frame garage: Basart. Historical owner: Kurt Fossen. Contractor: Alvord and Richardson Construction Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0959. Sept. 25.

4225 Spire Drive, $189,832.42 for new infill toolkit new townhome building G-Aurora Court. Historical owner: Costco Wholesale Corp. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0961. Sept. 25.

505 Grand Ave., $190,000 for new rooftop wireless communications facility: Verizon. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0962. Sept. 26.

1 Bellis Fair Parkway 400, $90,000 for interior tenant improvement for new tenant at mall – GNC. Contractor: TBD. Business/tenant: GNC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0963. Sept. 26.

233 West Kellogg Road, $300,000 to replace glazing and add exterior mounted shade system. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0964. Sept. 26.

512 Tremont Ave., $10,000 for interior remodel to convert common area to apartment. Contractor: Cesar Martinez. Permit no.: BLD2018-0966. Sept. 27.

1515 North Forest St., $300,000 for fire damage repair to (E) wood beam and shop area. Historical owner: Wilson Futures LLC. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Business/tenant: Unlimited Service Downtown. Permit no.: BLD2018-0967. Sept. 27.

1204 Brookstone Drive, $280,488.90 for new single-family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Galbraith Mountain Preserve LLC. Contractor: Skeers Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0969. Sept. 27.

3801 Bakerview Spur, $1,223,963.70 for interior tenant improvement for warehouse – Wildflower. Business/tenant: Wildflower. Contractor: Com Steel LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0970. Sept 27.

Issued

3040 Eldridge Ave., $20,664 for new post frame building with mezzanine: Hughes. Contractor: Town and Country Post Frame Buildings. Permit no.: BLD2018-0495. Sept. 24.

2912 Cottonwood Ave., $57,862.73 for garage with conditioned work room – Rae. Permit no.: BLD2018-0549. Sept. 24.

1700 Carolina St., $60,000 to finish work from BLD2013-00393 add lofts – Joans. Historical owner: Northshore Corporation. Contractor: Harborview Construction LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0654. Sept. 28.

1460 Humboldt St., $24,796.80 to demo (e) carport and construct 540 sf detached garage – WITTKO. Historical owner: John and Linda G. Doroshenkq. Contractor: Ideas and Abilities. Permit no.: BLD2018-0710. Sept. 24.

3018 Orleans St., $12,168.80 for addition to zero lot line single family attached at garage. Permit no.: BLD2018-0712. Sept. 26.

3024 Orleans St., $224,924.76 for new zero lot line single-family residence with attached garage. Permit no.: BLD2018-0713. Sept. 26.

1318 24th St., $238,836.41 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Hoyle. Historical owner: estate of Robert Dennis Sr., Attn: Marlin Dennis/PR. Contractor: Word of Mouth Constr Co. Permit no.: BLD2018-0761. Sept. 27.

2107 Posey Court, $250,615.72 for new single family residence with attached garage. Historical owner: Yew Street Terrace LLC. Contractor: Skeers Const Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0787. Sept. 25.

204 Short St., $1,973,486 for foundation only for new student housing: WCC. Contractor: Tiger Construction LTD. Applicant 2: Omar Torres. Permit no.: BLD2018-0840. Sept. 26.

109 Samish Way, $19,000 to construct stormwater detention vault – Samish Studios. Historical owner: Cap Bellingham II LLC. Contractor: Summit Construction Group Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0874. Sept. 26.

2317 James St., $119,000 to remodel existing non self help laundry. Business/tenant: Northwest Laundry. Architect: Marcus Johnson. Contractor: TBD. Permit no.: BLD2018-0895. Sept. 24.

3101 Northwest Ave., $28,938 to rebuild existing lean-to due to weather damage. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Business/tenant: Yeager’s Sporting Goods. Permit no.: BLD2018-0916. Sept. 27.

 

