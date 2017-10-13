Building Permits, Sept. 25-29

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Oct, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

501 Harris Ave., $20,087.60 for new bathrooms in (E) building – Paws for a Beer. Contractor: Lett’s Home Improvement. Permit no.: BLD2017-0923. Sept 25.

140 Ashley St., $3,270,225 for new 35-unite M.F. bld – (South Building) Ashley St. Apts. Permit no.: BLD2017-0927. Sept. 26.

1339 Franklin St., $40,000 to repair fire damage to one unit – Lowrance. Contractor: Merritt Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0928. Sept. 27.

4010 Meridian St., $15,000 for Safelite AutoGlass – sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0931. Sept. 27.

1023 Racine St., $229,572.06 for new single-family residence and covered sports court – Balolia. Contractor: Pearson Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0933. Sept. 28.

700 Springside Lane, $229,582.72 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs Inc. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0936. Sept. 28.

664 Springside Lane, $226,238.68 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0937. Sept. 28.

4752 Springside St., $229,582.72 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs Inc. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0938. Sept. 28.

640 Springside St., $234,369.18 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Larrabee Springs Inc. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0939. Sept. 28.

Issued

1607 Texas St., $294,576 for Jubilee Star – new duplex. Contractor: NW Choice Construction Inc. Designer: Grant Myers. Permit no.: BLD2017-0021. Sept. 25.

1611 Texas St., $294,576 for Jubilee Star – new duplex. Contractor: NW Choice Construction Inc. Designer: Grant Myers. Permit no.: BLD2017-0022. Sept. 25.

436 West Bakerview Road 111, $15,600 for walk-in cooler – Growlers Keep Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0613. Sept. 29.

701 Springside Lane, $217,642.17 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Caitac USA Corp Prop Mgmt. Historical owner: Larrabee Springs Inc. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0660. Sept. 26.

1510 North Forest St., $60,160 for new roof-mounted ballasted PV system: Eleanor Apartments. Historical owner: CFE Investments LLC. Contractor: A&R Solar. Owner 2: Eleanor Apartments. Permit no.: BLD2017-0668. Sept. 26.

1140 10th St., Suite 103, $54,804 for interior tenant improvement convert shell space to office – Edward Jones. Contractor: Top Drawer Development. Permit no.: BLD2017-0708. Sept. 25.

4015 Eliza Ave. #15, $16,500 for single-wide mobile home – Marin-Xochihua. Contractor: Fred Avalos. Permit no.: BLD2017-0736. Spet. 29.

1111 Harris Ave., $13,000 for El Agave – sign and awning. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0792. Sept. 25.

4260 Pacific Highway, $83,000 for new retaining wall: Terra Firma. Historical owner: Rockport Holdings LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0828. Sept. 28.

809 Blackstone Court, $231,565.42 for new single-family residence with attached garage [IPC]: Alliance Properties. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0915. Sept. 28.

1339 Franklin St., $40,000 to repair fire damage to one unit – Lowrance. Contractor: Merritt Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0928. Sept. 27.