Building permits, Sept. 3-7

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

3143 Chandler Parkway 101, $10,000 to remove and replace ceiling drywall for electrical work: Tipton. Type: Building multifamily residential/Interior remodel. Historical owner: K and S Enterprises LLP. Contractor: Jacobsen Custom Construction. Permit no.: BLD2018-0875. Sept. 4.

425 Chuckanut Drive, North 8, $26,000 to install manufactured home: Banin. Contractor: Rolling Wheels Const. LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0876. Sept. 4.

2015 Alpine Way, $11,000 to install nine bays of new push back racking. Historical owner: 2005 Alpine LLC. Contractor: North West Handling Sys Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0879. Sept. 5.

825 Lincoln St., $119,993 for 96” CSP underground detention system. Historical owner: Advanced Bellingham Holding LLC. Contractor: Faber Construction Corp. Civil Engineer: Freeland and Associates. Permit no.: BLD2018-0880. Sept. 5.

400 West Bakerview Road, $20,000 for Discount Tire. Contractor: The Sign Post Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0882. Sept. 5.

310 East Magnolia St., $37,768 to add racking for roof mounted solar PV system. Contractor: Ecotech Energy Systems LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0884. Sept. 6.

Issued

4221 Fuchsia Drive, $205,426.22 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Cordata Green. Historical owner: Aldrich Park LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-1141. Sept. 4.

2533 Xenia St., $10,102.40 for detached garage – Myers. Contractor: Myers General Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0055. Sept. 6.

2537 Xenia St., $124,861.25 for new single-family residence – Myers. Contractor: Myers General Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0059. Sept. 6.

2537 Xenia St., $10,102.40 for new detached garage – Myers. Contractor: Myers General Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0060. Sept. 6.

405 32nd St., 210 to modify existing office space – Dawson Construction. Contractor: Dawson Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0418. Sept. 4.

3043 Pacific St., $260,870.20 for duplex with attached garages – Rorvig/Grams. Contractor: Heron Point Builders LLC. Designer: Collin Fuller. Bonded Contractor: Troy Dykstra Excavating. Permit no.: BLD2018-0442. Sept. 4.

3045 Pacific St., $260,870.20 for duplex with attached garages – Rorvig/Grams. Contractor: Heron Point Builders LLC. Designer: Collin Fuller. Bonded Contractor: Troy Dykstra Excavating. Permit no.: BLD2018-0443. Sept. 4.

829 Blackstone Court, $316,173.92 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Alliance Properties. Historical owner: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Contractor: Alliance Properties 2000 LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0565. Sept. 4.

24 Bellis Fair Parkway, $1,100,000 for tenant finish-out – Ashley Homestore. Contractor: Horizon Retail Const. Inc. Business/tenant: JB Lacombe. Permit no.: BLD2018-0583. Sept. 4.

4341 Sumac Lane, $171,924.51 for new single-family residence. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0601. Sept. 4.

4345 Sumac Lane, $139,723.02 for single-family residence with a attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0603. Sept. 4.

4349 Sumac Lane, $188,965.49 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0604. Sept. 4.

4351 Sumac Lane, $168,381.05 for single-family residence with attached garage – June Road North LLC. Historical owner: June Road North LLC. Contractor: Grandview Homes LLC. Permit no.: BLD2018-0605. Sept. 4.

4303 Meridian St., 101, $335,000 for tenant improvement in shell building – Starbucks. Historical owner: KIR Bellingham LP. Contractor: Edwards Construction Group. Business/tenant: Starbucks. Permit no.: BLD2018-0688. Sept. 4.

1022 North State St., $10,348 to install (2) new wall-mounted signs: 22 North. Contractor: Signs Plus Inc. Permit no.: BLD2018-0808. Sept. 5.

