Building permits, Sept. 4-8

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Sep, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Includes commercial building activity in Bellingham with an estimated valuation listed at $10,000 or more. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham’s Permit Center.

Applied

2410 Elmhurst Court, $206,091.10 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Edelstein. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp.: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2071-0861. Sept. 6.

2111 Posey Court, $245,916.65 for new 1967-sqft single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0862. Sept. 6.

2205 J St., $246,246 for new 2000 sqft single-family residence with detached garage – Cooke. Contractor: Hestad Building & Design. Permit no.: BLD2017-0863. Sept. 6.

1004 Newton St., $248,779.91 for new 1945 sqft w/ attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0864. Sept. 7.

3115 Old Fairhaven Parkway, $80,000 for interior tenant improvement for eye clinic — Cascadia Eye. Contractor: Carreon Builders. Business/tenant: North Cascade Eye Association. Permit no.: BLD2017-0866. Sept. 7.

2839 Pacific St., $36,736 for 20’x40’ post frame building – Swann. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2017-0871. Sept. 8.

Issued

4000 Flynn St. 135, $13,000 for new mobile home in private park – Morales. Contractor: Coast Construction. Permit no.: BLD2017-0551. Sept. 7.

409 Arbutus Place, $534,589.80 to construct new single-family residence with attached garage – Heron Point. Historical owner: Heron Point Properties LLC. Contractor: AJW Builders LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0587. Sept. 8.

909 Squalicum Way 111, $135,000 for interior remodel to expand tenant space: PSE. Contractor: Eagle Contracting/STL Bldg. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0620. Sept. 7.

205 Prospect St., A105, $281,670.55 for new restaurant & bar: Bellingham Cider Company. Business/tenant: Bellingham Cider. Permit no.: BLD2017-0675. Sept. 7.

800 Cornwall Ave., $35,134 to install steel storage racking: Itek Energy. Historical owner: Port of Bellingham. Contractor: Northwest Handling Systems. Permit no.: BLD2017-0699. Sept. 6.

603 Harman Court, $225,593.13 for new single-family residence with attached garage – PHJ Enterprises. Contractor: BAL Construction Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0741. Sept 5.

1008 Newton St., $301,147.49 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Skeers. Contractor: Skeers Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0759. Sept. 5.

2607 Lafayette St., $229,264.66 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Vogel/Schweder. Historical owner: Darlene M. Anderson. Contractor: Torres Handyman Service. Owner 2: Jeremy Schweder. Permit no.: BLD2017-0770. Sept. 6.

2516 Elmhurst Court, $201,761.26 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Greenbriar. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0778. Sept. 7.

2520 Elmhurst Court, $181,404.36 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Greenbriar. Historical owner: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Contractor: Greenbriar Construction Corp. Permit no.: BLD2017-0779. Sept. 7.

2615 Xenia St., $16,245.32 for garage over existing concrete slab -Zaslow. Contractor: Alvord & Richardson Const. Co. Permit no.: BLD2017-0784. Sept. 6.

1525 Electric Ave., $12,000 for exterior and interior repair – Bellingham East Congregation. Contractor: Duane Johnson & Sons Const. Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0800. Sept. 6.

2514 Birch St., $318,654.49 for new single-family residence with attached garage – Ewing. Historical owner: Willis L Warwick Jr. Contractor: David Horst Design/Build LLC. Permit no.: BLD2017-0809. Sept. 8.

707 East Holly St., $40,794 for roofing replacement: Bellingham Vision. Contractor: Hytech Roofing, Inc. Permit no.: BLD2017-0849. Sept. 7.