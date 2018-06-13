Business development center recognized for million-dollar economic impact

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Advisors at Western Washington University’s Small Business Development Center were recently recognized for their economic impact in 2017. Advisors CJ Seitz, Sherri Daymon and Eric Grimstead each helped clients achieve more than $1 million in capital formation and investment into the community. In total, the development center helped clients generate more than $6.9 million of capital impacts last year.

The center also helped local businesses create or save 92 jobs, advised in the creation of 10 businesses and counseled 290 companies.

Center clients represented more than $183 million in annual sales, which is a 16 percent increase over 2016.

The center provides free, confidential advising, technical assistance and research to business owners and managers in Whatcom County. It receives support from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Whatcom County, Port of Bellingham and the cities of Bellingham and Blaine.

For more information visit www.sbdc.wwu.edu.