Business licenses, August

Filed on 29. Sep, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in the month of August, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Fidalgo Feline, 2616 16th St, Anacortes, 604155994

Omega Services And Supply Inc., 3705 W Valley Hwy N, Auburn, 603370846

Sea-Mar Bellingham, 1100 C St. Bldg B, Bellingham, 178081201

Jij Corporation, 905 Squalicum Way Ste 105, Bellingham,601358132

Bergquist Financial, 12 Bellwether Way # 224, Bellingham,601461663

Shimmer Silver Store, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway Ste 605, Bellingham,601822860

Co-Op Trade America, Inc., 263 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham,601995704

Cycle Gear Inc,3960 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602043218

Veto’s Construction, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 602522610

Asap Towing, 3876 Hannegan Rd Ste A, Bellingham, 602883212

Beyond Ride, 114 W Magnolia St Ste 505, Bellingham, 603112014

Renaissance Adventures, Llc, 1059 N State St, Bellingham, 603138916

Sara Axelson Photography, 3820 Primrose Ln, Bellingham, 603191376

Boy Scouts Of America Troop 4007,910 14th St, Bellingham, 603253139

I-5 Remodel & Repairs, 1205 E Indiana St, Bellingham, 603290935

4051 I502, 4051 Hammer Dr Ste 102, Bellingham, 603402685

Flying Tortuga North, 900 22nd St, Bellingham, 603502404

T-Mobile Leasing, Llc, 1315 W Bakerview Rd Ste 106, Bellingham, 603545560

T-Mobile Leasing, Llc, 1225 E Sunset Dr Ste 135, Bellingham, 603545560

Local Invest Llc, 1155 N State St Ste 323, Bellingham, 603568280

Bellingham Piano Tuning, 722 Coho Way, Bellingham, 603577962

2020 Solutions Meridian Llc, 19 Bellwether Way Ste 201, Bellingham, 603581565

Access Travel Llc, 814 Dupont St, Bellingham, 603586405

Earth Star Healing, 1719 E Maple St, Bellingham, 603616606

Bellingham Tattoo Company, 1315 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, 604017464

Joyful Healing Massage And Foot Spa, 557 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604039736

Barkley Fitness Llc, 2219 Rimland Dr, Bellingham, 604053717

Northwest Woodcraft Llc, 2416 Victor St, Bellingham, 604060882

Carver Marine, 4720 Austin Ct, Bellingham, 604069798

Freestone Building & Remodeling Llc,5 06 Chuckanut Dr N, Bellingham, 604075164

Blue Heron Montessori School, 920 24th St, Bellingham, 604098034

Cardpool, Inc., 1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604103057

The Bellingham At Orchard, 848 W Orchard Dr, Bellingham, 604108278

Key Lime House, 2518 Meridian St, Bellingham, 604109506

Pippa Breakspear, M.Ed., Cdp, Cc, Pllc, 1106 Harris Ave Ste 207, Bellingham, 604113186

Gracewinds Pocket Books, 1050 Larrabee Ave Ste 104, Bellingham, 604123447

El Agave, 1111 Harris Ave, Bellingham, 604127549

Reens Magically Clean, 1108 Grant St, Bellingham, 604128947

Elemental Massage Nw Llc, 1210 10th St Ste 201, Bellingham, 604129804

Stellar Seafood, 345 Ohio St, Bellingham, 604132967

Northwest Therapeutic Hypnosis Llc, 1303 Commercial St Ste 3, Bellingham, 604136465

Carne, 1205 Washington St, Bellingham, 604138474

Catherine Webb, Ph.D., Lmhc, Pllc, 909 Harris Ave Ste 201e, Bellingham, 604138871

Seegers Chiropractic Inc., P.S.,511 E Magnolia St Ste 200, Bellingham, 604141005

Prosper Nutrition And Wellness, 1140 10th St Ste 214, Bellingham, 604141138

Salish Sea Dentistry, 1301 J St, Bellingham, 604141785

Aviles Construction, 1505 G St, Bellingham, 604142457

Green Light Counseling, 1151 Ellis St, Bellingham, 604142515

Koole Counseling Pllc, 1106 Harris Ave Ste 204, Bellingham, 604143335

Team Dujmo 2, 515 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604145088

Mcmillan Llc, 515 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604145594

Sunrise Health Spa, 1251 Lincoln Street Ste 104 & 105, Bellingham, 604145890

Esteemed Technologies L.L.C, 110 E Chestnut St Unit 306, Bellingham, 604146271

Whipple Distributing, Llc,3115 Racine St, Bellingham,604146411

Basicspnw, 2622 Jaeger St, Bellingham, 604146808

Evergreen Properties Nw, Llc, 2100 Grant St, Bellingham, 604147159

Cascade Games Convention, 355 Harris Ave Ste 201, Bellingham, 604147265

Big Tree Trading Company Llc, 2924 Walnut St, Bellingham, 604147289

Tiger Stripes Earned Llc, 2230 Cornerstone Ln, Bellingham, 604147290

Bakerlake Beverage Company, 4152 Meridian St, Bellingham, 604148110

Innovate Northwest Llc, 4255 Mitchell Way Ste 6,Bellingham,604148276

Whatcom Welding Llc, 4603 E Oregon St, Bellingham, 604148448

Sylvie Arques, 1349 Chuckanut Dr N, Bellingham, 604148686

Jorgenson Real Estate Llc, 3628 Meridian St Ste 1c, Bellingham,604148743

Waterfront Health & Wellness, Inc., 11 Bellwether Way Ste 210, Bellingham, 604149045

The Fit Aviatrix, 1440 10th St Unit 419, Bellingham, 604149297

Cknk Property Llc, 4129 Palisade Way, Bellingham, 604149692

Jackson T. Taires, 1112 Newell St, Bellingham, 604149920

Jane Moudry Msw, Licsw, Pllc, 119 N Commercial St Ste 1360, Bellingham, 604150168

Lisa Elliott, Lmt, 911 Virginia St, Bellingham, 604150654

Trademark Maintenance Llc, 2900 Meridian St, Bellingham, 604150681

Lasting Transitions Counseling Services, 909 Harris Ave Ste 202 E, Bellingham, 604150685

Meridian Liquor Store, 4209 Meridian St, Bellingham, 60415146

Johnson Lyft Service, 2217 Franklin St, Bellingham, 604151827

New Grounds Llc, 2095 E Smith Rd, Bellingham, 604152182

Posguys Llc, 915 Iowa St, Bellingham, 604152457

Elliot J Design, 119 W Chestnut St, Bellingham, 604152527

Something Found, 1216 Harris Ave, Bellingham, 604152584

Leelkiwi Tattoos, 1417 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, 604152655

Zinwave, 834 36th St, Bellingham, 604153364

Michael Cornelison, 1901 Texas St, Bellingham, 604153366

Matt Petryni, 14 Prospect St Ste 204, Bellingham, 604153582

Zachary Scott, 455 Alta Vista Pl, Bellingham, 604153643

Melba Joy Morgan, 2905 Patton St, Bellingham, 604153694

Jeanie Marinella, 1015 N Garden St, Bellingham, 604154059

Tawni Lester Yoga And Wellness Llc, 2015 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham, 604154101

Experts Transport Inc., 424 W Bakerview Rd Ste 105, Bellingham, 604154290

Dan Malech, 1006 N Garden St, Bellingham, 604154304

Revolver, 1720 Knox Ave, Bellingham, 604154483

Kristina Daheim-Thrivent, 1344 King St Ste 203, Bellingham, 604154523

The Mile Pie Club, 201 E Chestnut St, Bellingham, 604154689

Amanda Powell Photo Llc, 2329 Whitworth Ct, Bellingham, 604154863

Adams Lyft, 805 Viking Cir, Bellingham, 604154897

Corey5-Lyft, 20 Horseshoe Cir, Bellingham, 604155076

Spicer Mason Llc, 424 W Bakerview Rd Ste 105, Bellingham, 604155324

Toribios, 92 Sudden Valley Dr, Bellingham, 604155412

Align Balance And Create, 1210 10th St Ste 202, Bellingham, 604155492

Nicholas Truckey, 713 Violet Ln, Bellingham, 604155599

Seafood Verification Services Co., Llc, 2825 Roeder Ave, Bellingham, 604156271

Nahal Transport, 3801 E Mcleod Rd, Bellingham, 604156342

Dunaway Enterprises, 2945 Douglas Ave, Bellingham, 604156393

Dependable Money, 3033 Lynn St, Bellingham, 604156610

Shirley Shirley Inc, 913 Lakeway Dr, Bellingham, 604156764

E. N. Donnelly Llc, 3833 Fraser St, Bellingham, 604156765

K&A Furniture And Flooring, 3900 Deemer Rd, Bellingham, 604156930

Shore Pine Investments Llc, 3456 Highfield Ct, Bellingham, 604157375

Abs,1319 Oriental Ave, Bellingham, 604157415

Great Lakes Investing, 1 Lake Louis Dr, Bellingham, 604157502

Clikfoot, 2219 Rimland Dr. Ste 337, Bellingham, 604157750

Kelly Cooke, 2423 Old Lakeway Dr, Bellingham, 604158027

Saw Industries Llc, 2009 J St, Bellingham, 604158120

Saturna Trust Company, 1300 N State St, Bellingham, 604158453

Twin Sisters Electric, 147 S Forest St, Bellingham, 604158494

Courtney Cassal, 607 E Myrtle St, Bellingham, 604158601

Love Me For Me, 1601 Texas St, Bellingham, 604158738

Molly’s Sewing Machine Service, 1302 Commercial St, Bellingham, 604158760

Den Finder Inc,4252 Cordata Parkway Ste 101, Bellingham, 604158829

911-Dry Llc,1339 Scenic Ave, Bellingham, 604159209

Adrain Brodeur – Thrivent Financial, 1344 King St Ste 201, Bellingham, 604159316

Shaman Of The Spirit Ways…, 3427 Northwest Ave, Bellingham, 604159735

Drywall Solutions, 184 E Kellogg Rd, Bellingham, 604159833

Noxterinc, 1815 Undine Ln, Bellingham, 604159924

Grewalz, 1735 E Maple St, Bellingham, 604160082

Happy Hearts, 4229 Wintergreen Circle, Bellingham, 604160218

Reid Lambert, 2533 Ontario St, Bellingham, 604160729

Up North Aesthetics, 3950 Byron Ave, Bellingham, 604160842

Talk 4 Less Wireless Communications Llc, 141 S Samish Way, Bellingham, 604161859

Kolton J. Kirkendoll, 1461 Humboldt St, Bellingham, 604161907

Buy Or Sell Realty, 2509 Cedarwood Ave Ste 1, Bellingham, 604162264

Mount Baker Massage, 115 W Magnolia St Ste 204, Bellingham, 604162342

Brightsbi, 1031 N State St, Bellingham, 604162382

Classical Conversations Challenge Iii, 1254 W Smith Rd, Bellingham, 604162404

J. Pegasus, 358 E Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 604162620

Sound Minds Psychotherapy, 1107 W Racine St, Bellingham, 604162769

Mollyetrimble, 648 Clark Rd, Bellingham, 604162954

Jennifer Sonker, 1474 Greenville Dr, Bellingham, 604163100

Esdp, 1708 Washington St, Bellingham, 604163282

Lupine Fitness And Massage, 2130 Grant St, Bellingham, 604163365

Prospect5, 414 Boulevard, Bellingham, 604163375

Kendra Aldrich, 1214 Kenoyer Dr, Bellingham, 604163695

Atwater Industries Llc, Gate 12 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604163822

Scott Ward Art, 270 Briar Rd, Bellingham, 604163951

Rp Trident Washington, 3447 Wuborn St, Bellingham, 604164052

Sanseri Consulting, 2097 Wildflower Ct, Bellingham, 604164053

Alyssa Mae Interiors, 3160 Adams Ave, Bellingham, 604164097

Lisa Shoemaker, 4370 Tull Rd, Bellingham, 604164650

Crisp Paint, 2204 B St, Bellingham, 604165251

Emily Stidman, 151 W Kellogg Rd, Bellingham, 604166102

Gilda Construction Services, 5170 Grandview Rd, Blaine, 604152650

Kaaland Auto Llc, 4137 Bay Rd, Blaine, 604153297

Beauty Bark Works, 4459 Castlerock Dr, Blaine, 604157083

Project Builders, Inc., 2970 Clairmont Rd Ne Ste 150,Brookhaven, Georgia, 604122689

D.J.S. Construction, Inc., 20391 Lafayette Rd, Burlington, 600421360

Cc Outlet, Inc., 316 Fashion Way, Burlington, 603532057

Marshall Law Building & Remodeling, 217 E Victoria Ave, Burlington, 604150690

W.E. Home Improvement, 221 E Victoria Ave, Burlington, 604160840

Lizard And Dye, 3030 Upper Peoh Point Rd, Cle Elum, 604166202

Backyard Bees, 6338 Mt Baker Hwy, Deming,602940539

Nprto West, Llc,256 W Data Dr, Draper, Utah, 603300369

Balas Homes, 6275 Everson Goshen Rd, Everson, 604039912

Air Tight Mechanical Llc, 3143 Hopewell Rd, Everson, 604152702

Superfeet Worldwide, Inc., 1820 Scout Pl, Ferndale, 602567765

Master Homeworks Co, 3654 Walltine Rd, Ferndale, 604031622

Igor Builders, 5739 Fallbrook Ln, Ferndale, 604143879

Marine Repair Solutions, Llc, 6005 Barr Rd, Ferndale, 604150172

Ronell Wight, 2373 Main St, Ferndale, 604153097

Sadler Agency, 4541 Pender Dr, Ferndale, 604158337

Marcie Logan, Rn, 5661 Eagle Parkway, Ferndale, 604159588

Hendricks Woodworking And Restoration,1240 Lattimore Rd, Ferndale, 604159996

Ernest Jeffrey Woods, 6103 Aldrich Rd, Ferndale, 604162831

3 Moons Jewelry, 5233 Byers Rd, Ferndale, 604163334

Ready Wireless Llc, 955 Kacena Rd Ste A, Hiawatha, Iowa, 603327425

The Beautiful Group, Llc, 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd Ste 374, Kennewick, 604164040

Toomey Law Practice, 3420 Passage Way, Langley, 604159122

Midwest Communications Technologies, Inc., 255 Enterprise Dr, Lewis Center, Ohio, 603573417

Miller Tech Builders, 2426 W Shore Dr, Lummi Island, 604157931

Bless Your Tart, 186 E Pole Rd, Lynden, 604155232

Margret’s Happy Housecleaning, 210 Lawrence St, Lynden, 604160446

Northwest Cpr & Consulting, 8576 Bender Rd, Lynden, 604161244

Proctor Sales Inc, 20715 50th Ave W, Lynnwood, 600015569

Ts Cleaning Services, 8347 Holly Ln, Maple Falls, 604159909

Songhurst Ltd., 7664 Powerline Road, Marblemount, 60416571

Hydrocomp, Inc., 2386 Branner Dr, Menlo Park, California,603213535

Kestler Inc, 1512 E Hazel St, Mount Vernon, 604090363

Bellingham Advanced Medical Imaging, Llc, 125 N 18th St Ste C, Mount Vernon, 604155336

Maya Concept Co, 16582 Donnelly Rd, Mount Vernon, 604156068

Vinnys Landscaping, 1400 N 30th St, Mount Vernon, 604159901

Obsidian Roofing, 514 E 2nd St, Nooksack, 604156548

Michael Webb, 952 Nw Longview Dr, Oak Harbor, 604159998

Nw Relining Llc, 232 Dutterow Rd Se, Olympia, 603116554

Pacific Northwest Division, 902 Battelle Blvd, Richland, 36002642

Allometrics, Inc, 2500 Bayport Blvd, Seabrook, Texas, 604156397

Fryer-Knowles Inc., 205 S Dawson St, Seattle, 578021472

Epic Electric Inc, 600 Pine St, Seattle, 601794485

Downtown Works, 521 Stadium Pl S, Seattle, 603141552

Down North Productions, 3508 S Morgan St, Seattle, 603265028

Led Smart Usa, Llc, 2811 E Madison St Ste 202, Seattle, 603302431

Triple Bright Light, Llc, 2811 E Madison St Ste 202, Seattle, 603338884

Contech Services, Inc., 5304 3rd Ave S, Seattle, 604000274

Overgrowth Marketing Llc, 5240 15th Ave Ne, Seattle, 604150564

Mamma Polenta, 1420 Yesler Way, Seattle, 604154902

Sempervirens 206, 7502 51st Ave Ne, Seattle, 604164734

Big Bear Design, 739 West Rd, Sedro Woolley, 604146377

Conquer Creatives Llc, 419 Cain Lake Rd, Sedro Woolley, 604158250

Limey Bastard Glass, 10525 64th St Se, Snohomish, 604145399

A O Services, Llc, 1509 120th St S, Tacoma, 604122422

North American Roofing Services Inc., 14025 Riveredge Dr Ste 600, Tampa, Florida, 602957803

Flow Technologies Inc., 8215 Sw Tualatin Sherwood Rd, Tualatin, Oregon, 603497747

Tw Sparks Enterprises, 1500 Lake Park Dr Sw, Tumwater, 602789549

R.C.I. Electrical Group, Inc, 4718 Ne 129th Ave, Vancouver, 603408747

Ballard Marine Construction, Llc, 727 S. 27th St, Washougal, 604136012