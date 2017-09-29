Business licenses, August
by ehamann
Filed on 29. Sep, 2017 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in the month of August, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Fidalgo Feline, 2616 16th St, Anacortes, 604155994
Omega Services And Supply Inc., 3705 W Valley Hwy N, Auburn, 603370846
Sea-Mar Bellingham, 1100 C St. Bldg B, Bellingham, 178081201
Jij Corporation, 905 Squalicum Way Ste 105, Bellingham,601358132
Bergquist Financial, 12 Bellwether Way # 224, Bellingham,601461663
Shimmer Silver Store, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway Ste 605, Bellingham,601822860
Co-Op Trade America, Inc., 263 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham,601995704
Cycle Gear Inc,3960 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602043218
Veto’s Construction, 4015 Eliza Ave., Bellingham, 602522610
Asap Towing, 3876 Hannegan Rd Ste A, Bellingham, 602883212
Beyond Ride, 114 W Magnolia St Ste 505, Bellingham, 603112014
Renaissance Adventures, Llc, 1059 N State St, Bellingham, 603138916
Sara Axelson Photography, 3820 Primrose Ln, Bellingham, 603191376
Boy Scouts Of America Troop 4007,910 14th St, Bellingham, 603253139
I-5 Remodel & Repairs, 1205 E Indiana St, Bellingham, 603290935
4051 I502, 4051 Hammer Dr Ste 102, Bellingham, 603402685
Flying Tortuga North, 900 22nd St, Bellingham, 603502404
T-Mobile Leasing, Llc, 1315 W Bakerview Rd Ste 106, Bellingham, 603545560
T-Mobile Leasing, Llc, 1225 E Sunset Dr Ste 135, Bellingham, 603545560
Local Invest Llc, 1155 N State St Ste 323, Bellingham, 603568280
Bellingham Piano Tuning, 722 Coho Way, Bellingham, 603577962
2020 Solutions Meridian Llc, 19 Bellwether Way Ste 201, Bellingham, 603581565
Access Travel Llc, 814 Dupont St, Bellingham, 603586405
Earth Star Healing, 1719 E Maple St, Bellingham, 603616606
Bellingham Tattoo Company, 1315 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, 604017464
Joyful Healing Massage And Foot Spa, 557 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604039736
Barkley Fitness Llc, 2219 Rimland Dr, Bellingham, 604053717
Northwest Woodcraft Llc, 2416 Victor St, Bellingham, 604060882
Carver Marine, 4720 Austin Ct, Bellingham, 604069798
Freestone Building & Remodeling Llc,5 06 Chuckanut Dr N, Bellingham, 604075164
Blue Heron Montessori School, 920 24th St, Bellingham, 604098034
Cardpool, Inc., 1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604103057
The Bellingham At Orchard, 848 W Orchard Dr, Bellingham, 604108278
Key Lime House, 2518 Meridian St, Bellingham, 604109506
Pippa Breakspear, M.Ed., Cdp, Cc, Pllc, 1106 Harris Ave Ste 207, Bellingham, 604113186
Gracewinds Pocket Books, 1050 Larrabee Ave Ste 104, Bellingham, 604123447
El Agave, 1111 Harris Ave, Bellingham, 604127549
Reens Magically Clean, 1108 Grant St, Bellingham, 604128947
Elemental Massage Nw Llc, 1210 10th St Ste 201, Bellingham, 604129804
Stellar Seafood, 345 Ohio St, Bellingham, 604132967
Northwest Therapeutic Hypnosis Llc, 1303 Commercial St Ste 3, Bellingham, 604136465
Carne, 1205 Washington St, Bellingham, 604138474
Catherine Webb, Ph.D., Lmhc, Pllc, 909 Harris Ave Ste 201e, Bellingham, 604138871
Seegers Chiropractic Inc., P.S.,511 E Magnolia St Ste 200, Bellingham, 604141005
Prosper Nutrition And Wellness, 1140 10th St Ste 214, Bellingham, 604141138
Salish Sea Dentistry, 1301 J St, Bellingham, 604141785
Aviles Construction, 1505 G St, Bellingham, 604142457
Green Light Counseling, 1151 Ellis St, Bellingham, 604142515
Koole Counseling Pllc, 1106 Harris Ave Ste 204, Bellingham, 604143335
Team Dujmo 2, 515 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604145088
Mcmillan Llc, 515 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, 604145594
Sunrise Health Spa, 1251 Lincoln Street Ste 104 & 105, Bellingham, 604145890
Esteemed Technologies L.L.C, 110 E Chestnut St Unit 306, Bellingham, 604146271
Whipple Distributing, Llc,3115 Racine St, Bellingham,604146411
Basicspnw, 2622 Jaeger St, Bellingham, 604146808
Evergreen Properties Nw, Llc, 2100 Grant St, Bellingham, 604147159
Cascade Games Convention, 355 Harris Ave Ste 201, Bellingham, 604147265
Big Tree Trading Company Llc, 2924 Walnut St, Bellingham, 604147289
Tiger Stripes Earned Llc, 2230 Cornerstone Ln, Bellingham, 604147290
Bakerlake Beverage Company, 4152 Meridian St, Bellingham, 604148110
Innovate Northwest Llc, 4255 Mitchell Way Ste 6,Bellingham,604148276
Whatcom Welding Llc, 4603 E Oregon St, Bellingham, 604148448
Sylvie Arques, 1349 Chuckanut Dr N, Bellingham, 604148686
Jorgenson Real Estate Llc, 3628 Meridian St Ste 1c, Bellingham,604148743
Waterfront Health & Wellness, Inc., 11 Bellwether Way Ste 210, Bellingham, 604149045
The Fit Aviatrix, 1440 10th St Unit 419, Bellingham, 604149297
Cknk Property Llc, 4129 Palisade Way, Bellingham, 604149692
Jackson T. Taires, 1112 Newell St, Bellingham, 604149920
Jane Moudry Msw, Licsw, Pllc, 119 N Commercial St Ste 1360, Bellingham, 604150168
Lisa Elliott, Lmt, 911 Virginia St, Bellingham, 604150654
Trademark Maintenance Llc, 2900 Meridian St, Bellingham, 604150681
Lasting Transitions Counseling Services, 909 Harris Ave Ste 202 E, Bellingham, 604150685
Meridian Liquor Store, 4209 Meridian St, Bellingham, 60415146
Johnson Lyft Service, 2217 Franklin St, Bellingham, 604151827
New Grounds Llc, 2095 E Smith Rd, Bellingham, 604152182
Posguys Llc, 915 Iowa St, Bellingham, 604152457
Elliot J Design, 119 W Chestnut St, Bellingham, 604152527
Something Found, 1216 Harris Ave, Bellingham, 604152584
Leelkiwi Tattoos, 1417 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, 604152655
Zinwave, 834 36th St, Bellingham, 604153364
Michael Cornelison, 1901 Texas St, Bellingham, 604153366
Matt Petryni, 14 Prospect St Ste 204, Bellingham, 604153582
Zachary Scott, 455 Alta Vista Pl, Bellingham, 604153643
Melba Joy Morgan, 2905 Patton St, Bellingham, 604153694
Jeanie Marinella, 1015 N Garden St, Bellingham, 604154059
Tawni Lester Yoga And Wellness Llc, 2015 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham, 604154101
Experts Transport Inc., 424 W Bakerview Rd Ste 105, Bellingham, 604154290
Dan Malech, 1006 N Garden St, Bellingham, 604154304
Revolver, 1720 Knox Ave, Bellingham, 604154483
Kristina Daheim-Thrivent, 1344 King St Ste 203, Bellingham, 604154523
The Mile Pie Club, 201 E Chestnut St, Bellingham, 604154689
Amanda Powell Photo Llc, 2329 Whitworth Ct, Bellingham, 604154863
Adams Lyft, 805 Viking Cir, Bellingham, 604154897
Corey5-Lyft, 20 Horseshoe Cir, Bellingham, 604155076
Spicer Mason Llc, 424 W Bakerview Rd Ste 105, Bellingham, 604155324
Toribios, 92 Sudden Valley Dr, Bellingham, 604155412
Align Balance And Create, 1210 10th St Ste 202, Bellingham, 604155492
Nicholas Truckey, 713 Violet Ln, Bellingham, 604155599
Seafood Verification Services Co., Llc, 2825 Roeder Ave, Bellingham, 604156271
Nahal Transport, 3801 E Mcleod Rd, Bellingham, 604156342
Dunaway Enterprises, 2945 Douglas Ave, Bellingham, 604156393
Dependable Money, 3033 Lynn St, Bellingham, 604156610
Shirley Shirley Inc, 913 Lakeway Dr, Bellingham, 604156764
E. N. Donnelly Llc, 3833 Fraser St, Bellingham, 604156765
K&A Furniture And Flooring, 3900 Deemer Rd, Bellingham, 604156930
Shore Pine Investments Llc, 3456 Highfield Ct, Bellingham, 604157375
Abs,1319 Oriental Ave, Bellingham, 604157415
Great Lakes Investing, 1 Lake Louis Dr, Bellingham, 604157502
Clikfoot, 2219 Rimland Dr. Ste 337, Bellingham, 604157750
Kelly Cooke, 2423 Old Lakeway Dr, Bellingham, 604158027
Saw Industries Llc, 2009 J St, Bellingham, 604158120
Saturna Trust Company, 1300 N State St, Bellingham, 604158453
Twin Sisters Electric, 147 S Forest St, Bellingham, 604158494
Courtney Cassal, 607 E Myrtle St, Bellingham, 604158601
Love Me For Me, 1601 Texas St, Bellingham, 604158738
Molly’s Sewing Machine Service, 1302 Commercial St, Bellingham, 604158760
Den Finder Inc,4252 Cordata Parkway Ste 101, Bellingham, 604158829
911-Dry Llc,1339 Scenic Ave, Bellingham, 604159209
Adrain Brodeur – Thrivent Financial, 1344 King St Ste 201, Bellingham, 604159316
Shaman Of The Spirit Ways…, 3427 Northwest Ave, Bellingham, 604159735
Drywall Solutions, 184 E Kellogg Rd, Bellingham, 604159833
Noxterinc, 1815 Undine Ln, Bellingham, 604159924
Grewalz, 1735 E Maple St, Bellingham, 604160082
Happy Hearts, 4229 Wintergreen Circle, Bellingham, 604160218
Reid Lambert, 2533 Ontario St, Bellingham, 604160729
Up North Aesthetics, 3950 Byron Ave, Bellingham, 604160842
Talk 4 Less Wireless Communications Llc, 141 S Samish Way, Bellingham, 604161859
Kolton J. Kirkendoll, 1461 Humboldt St, Bellingham, 604161907
Buy Or Sell Realty, 2509 Cedarwood Ave Ste 1, Bellingham, 604162264
Mount Baker Massage, 115 W Magnolia St Ste 204, Bellingham, 604162342
Brightsbi, 1031 N State St, Bellingham, 604162382
Classical Conversations Challenge Iii, 1254 W Smith Rd, Bellingham, 604162404
J. Pegasus, 358 E Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 604162620
Sound Minds Psychotherapy, 1107 W Racine St, Bellingham, 604162769
Mollyetrimble, 648 Clark Rd, Bellingham, 604162954
Jennifer Sonker, 1474 Greenville Dr, Bellingham, 604163100
Esdp, 1708 Washington St, Bellingham, 604163282
Lupine Fitness And Massage, 2130 Grant St, Bellingham, 604163365
Prospect5, 414 Boulevard, Bellingham, 604163375
Kendra Aldrich, 1214 Kenoyer Dr, Bellingham, 604163695
Atwater Industries Llc, Gate 12 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604163822
Scott Ward Art, 270 Briar Rd, Bellingham, 604163951
Rp Trident Washington, 3447 Wuborn St, Bellingham, 604164052
Sanseri Consulting, 2097 Wildflower Ct, Bellingham, 604164053
Alyssa Mae Interiors, 3160 Adams Ave, Bellingham, 604164097
Lisa Shoemaker, 4370 Tull Rd, Bellingham, 604164650
Crisp Paint, 2204 B St, Bellingham, 604165251
Emily Stidman, 151 W Kellogg Rd, Bellingham, 604166102
Gilda Construction Services, 5170 Grandview Rd, Blaine, 604152650
Kaaland Auto Llc, 4137 Bay Rd, Blaine, 604153297
Beauty Bark Works, 4459 Castlerock Dr, Blaine, 604157083
Project Builders, Inc., 2970 Clairmont Rd Ne Ste 150,Brookhaven, Georgia, 604122689
D.J.S. Construction, Inc., 20391 Lafayette Rd, Burlington, 600421360
Cc Outlet, Inc., 316 Fashion Way, Burlington, 603532057
Marshall Law Building & Remodeling, 217 E Victoria Ave, Burlington, 604150690
W.E. Home Improvement, 221 E Victoria Ave, Burlington, 604160840
Lizard And Dye, 3030 Upper Peoh Point Rd, Cle Elum, 604166202
Backyard Bees, 6338 Mt Baker Hwy, Deming,602940539
Nprto West, Llc,256 W Data Dr, Draper, Utah, 603300369
Balas Homes, 6275 Everson Goshen Rd, Everson, 604039912
Air Tight Mechanical Llc, 3143 Hopewell Rd, Everson, 604152702
Superfeet Worldwide, Inc., 1820 Scout Pl, Ferndale, 602567765
Master Homeworks Co, 3654 Walltine Rd, Ferndale, 604031622
Igor Builders, 5739 Fallbrook Ln, Ferndale, 604143879
Marine Repair Solutions, Llc, 6005 Barr Rd, Ferndale, 604150172
Ronell Wight, 2373 Main St, Ferndale, 604153097
Sadler Agency, 4541 Pender Dr, Ferndale, 604158337
Marcie Logan, Rn, 5661 Eagle Parkway, Ferndale, 604159588
Hendricks Woodworking And Restoration,1240 Lattimore Rd, Ferndale, 604159996
Ernest Jeffrey Woods, 6103 Aldrich Rd, Ferndale, 604162831
3 Moons Jewelry, 5233 Byers Rd, Ferndale, 604163334
Ready Wireless Llc, 955 Kacena Rd Ste A, Hiawatha, Iowa, 603327425
The Beautiful Group, Llc, 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd Ste 374, Kennewick, 604164040
Toomey Law Practice, 3420 Passage Way, Langley, 604159122
Midwest Communications Technologies, Inc., 255 Enterprise Dr, Lewis Center, Ohio, 603573417
Miller Tech Builders, 2426 W Shore Dr, Lummi Island, 604157931
Bless Your Tart, 186 E Pole Rd, Lynden, 604155232
Margret’s Happy Housecleaning, 210 Lawrence St, Lynden, 604160446
Northwest Cpr & Consulting, 8576 Bender Rd, Lynden, 604161244
Proctor Sales Inc, 20715 50th Ave W, Lynnwood, 600015569
Ts Cleaning Services, 8347 Holly Ln, Maple Falls, 604159909
Songhurst Ltd., 7664 Powerline Road, Marblemount, 60416571
Hydrocomp, Inc., 2386 Branner Dr, Menlo Park, California,603213535
Kestler Inc, 1512 E Hazel St, Mount Vernon, 604090363
Bellingham Advanced Medical Imaging, Llc, 125 N 18th St Ste C, Mount Vernon, 604155336
Maya Concept Co, 16582 Donnelly Rd, Mount Vernon, 604156068
Vinnys Landscaping, 1400 N 30th St, Mount Vernon, 604159901
Obsidian Roofing, 514 E 2nd St, Nooksack, 604156548
Michael Webb, 952 Nw Longview Dr, Oak Harbor, 604159998
Nw Relining Llc, 232 Dutterow Rd Se, Olympia, 603116554
Pacific Northwest Division, 902 Battelle Blvd, Richland, 36002642
Allometrics, Inc, 2500 Bayport Blvd, Seabrook, Texas, 604156397
Fryer-Knowles Inc., 205 S Dawson St, Seattle, 578021472
Epic Electric Inc, 600 Pine St, Seattle, 601794485
Downtown Works, 521 Stadium Pl S, Seattle, 603141552
Down North Productions, 3508 S Morgan St, Seattle, 603265028
Led Smart Usa, Llc, 2811 E Madison St Ste 202, Seattle, 603302431
Triple Bright Light, Llc, 2811 E Madison St Ste 202, Seattle, 603338884
Contech Services, Inc., 5304 3rd Ave S, Seattle, 604000274
Overgrowth Marketing Llc, 5240 15th Ave Ne, Seattle, 604150564
Mamma Polenta, 1420 Yesler Way, Seattle, 604154902
Sempervirens 206, 7502 51st Ave Ne, Seattle, 604164734
Big Bear Design, 739 West Rd, Sedro Woolley, 604146377
Conquer Creatives Llc, 419 Cain Lake Rd, Sedro Woolley, 604158250
Limey Bastard Glass, 10525 64th St Se, Snohomish, 604145399
A O Services, Llc, 1509 120th St S, Tacoma, 604122422
North American Roofing Services Inc., 14025 Riveredge Dr Ste 600, Tampa, Florida, 602957803
Flow Technologies Inc., 8215 Sw Tualatin Sherwood Rd, Tualatin, Oregon, 603497747
Tw Sparks Enterprises, 1500 Lake Park Dr Sw, Tumwater, 602789549
R.C.I. Electrical Group, Inc, 4718 Ne 129th Ave, Vancouver, 603408747
Ballard Marine Construction, Llc, 727 S. 27th St, Washougal, 604136012
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.