Business Licenses, December 2017
by ehamann
Filed on 02. Feb, 2018 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Clover Built, 4104 R Ave., Anacortes, 604203321
Eaton Corporation, 13205 Se 30th St., Bellevue, 409018560
Nmc Franchising, L.L.C., 1801 130th Ave. NE, Bellevue, 603136155
Edward D. Jones & Co, L.P., 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 600351790
Sound Speech, 902 Wilson Ave., Bellingham, 600536145
Sengineering, Inc, 2300 39th St., Bellingham, 601578041
Draeger, Inc., 705 Sunset Pond Lane, Bellingham, 601992103
New Pathways Resiliency Training, 2144 James St., Bellingham, 602088484
Go Wireless/Verizon Wireless Premium Retailer, 1317 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 602115001
Natural Jewels, 3103 Chandler Parkway, Bellingham, 602122309
Tab The Navigator Inc, 112 Ohio St., Bellingham, 602305133
Global Signal Acquisitions Ii LLC, 2801 Taylor Ave., Bellingham, 602492696
Proline, 1706 Valhalla Lane, Bellingham, 602695792
Kaliber LLC, 2825 James St., Bellingham, 603123146
Cctmo LLC #822322, 1761 Patrick Lane, Bellingham, 603254568
Etiquette Productions, Inc, 311 Cedar St., Bellingham, 603257504
Ccatt LLC #846276, 1399 40th St., Bellingham, 603351509
Offage, 2209 Woburn St., Bellingham, 603366589
Hair By Danielle, 1303 Commercial St., Bellingham, 603494901
Redemption Place, 1706 Grant St., Bellingham, 603511331
Nana Doggie Grooming, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 603538559
Breeze Trees LLC, 4839 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, 603549712
North Puget Construction LLC, 238 Terrace Place, Bellingham, 603551161
Chuckanut Feline Center, 1214 Dupont St., Bellingham, 603620084
Spruce Fitness, 2130 Grant St., Bellingham, 604035027
Canoe Street LLC, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 604056973
Meridan Associates, LLC, 818 Racine St., Bellingham, 604077954
Weeny Bunz LLC, 2315 Henry St., Bellingham, 604111005
Big Love Juice, 1149 N State St., Bellingham, 604127699
Seasons Fashions, 4811 Desmond St., Bellingham, 604130333
Utu Hockey, 3130 Racine St., Bellingham, 604141685
Cauldron Investment Group, 4201 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604151388
1pc, 805 W Orchard Drive, Bellingham, 604154314
Spum Capital Group, LLC, 510 Chuckanut Drive N, Bellingham, 604161397
Kf Enterprises, 722 Coho Way, Bellingham, 604162001
Emily Junck Md Pllc, 905 12th St., Bellingham, 604163134
Weldking LLC, 2119 Valencia St., Bellingham, 604171405
Nucleus Nw, LLC, 200 Sea Pines Road, Bellingham, 604171784
Day One Investments, 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604176484
American Wilderness Expeditions LLC, 1015 Chuckanut Drive, Bellingham, 604180238
Crystal Cleaning Services, 2835 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604183997
Kyle Ilenda, 2510 Iron St., Bellingham, 604186737
Philip Law Ps, 1200 Old Fairhaven Parkway, Bellingham, 604188540
Salish Corporate Services, 1601 F St., Bellingham, 604190556
Gyal Gang, 804 32nd St., Bellingham, 604191465
Jaren Hoppe-leonard, Lmt, 1506 G St., Bellingham, 604191477
Michelle Sager, 108 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604191553
Fharmersites, 4251 Wintergreen Circle, Bellingham, 604191556
Made With Love 360, 3020 Nequalicum Ave., Bellingham, 604191877
Gorgeous George, 2638 Mcleod Road, Bellingham, 604192134
Thomas Farrell, 1017 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604192295
A Step In The Right Direction Pediatric Pt LLC, 414 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, 604192476
Decorum LLC, 1325 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604193224
Shr-paymaster LLC, 1325 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604193225
Marquis Notary, LLC, 1970 Fraser St., Bellingham, 604193542
Bouzan Music, 2805 Grove St., Bellingham, 604193662
Lea Lin, Lmhc Pllc, 1329 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604193719
Lovers, 4173 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604194118
Asp & Hand LLC, 309 Rose St., Bellingham, 604194160
Sewer Camera Concepts, Inc., 2950 Newmarket St., Bellingham, 604194239
Jerry Van Jaarsveld LLC, 1440 10th Street, Bellingham, 604194263
Sarah Richardson Photography, 2138 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604194503
Zaengle, Corp, 150 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604194521
Jaidin Jones, 404 20th St., Bellingham, 604195337
Joel Putman Massage, 1106 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604195346
West Coast Construction, 2916 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604195354
The Red Rover Co, 240 32nd St., Bellingham, 604195362
Claire Evans Counseling, 3028 Tulip Road, Bellingham, 604195414
Erika Graybill, 2500 Cedarwood Ave., Bellingham, 604195447
Bmi North America, Inc., 1323 Lincoln St., Bellingham, 604195545
Autumn Rose, LLC, 2621 Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604195567
Loretta Willems, 3993 Gentlebrook Lane, Bellingham, 604195627
Blynnk LLC, 112 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604196459
Vetter-hansen Law Ps, 1200 Old Fairhaven Parkway, Bellingham, 604197129
Theater And Dance Teacher, 1059 N State St., Bellingham, 604197364
Julien R Smith Scherliss, 1709 F St., Bellingham, 604197445
Uber Chuckanut, 843 Chuckanut Shore Road, Bellingham, 604197492
Erica Ewell, 832 N Garden St., Bellingham, 604197494
Forged Fitness, 1680 Baker Creek Pl, Bellingham, 604197540
Kelly Zamora, 4260 Cordata Parkway, Bellingham, 604197751
Simple Conversations, 2804 Iron St., Bellingham, 604197785
Baby Greens, 2224 Westcott St., Bellingham, 604197904
The Little Refinery, 2501 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604197941
South Fork Press, 2412 Keesling St., Bellingham, 604197978
The Ragedy Barber, 1010 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604198006
Crow Rideshare, 1342 Orleans St., Bellingham, 604198079
Susan Staley, 115 S 46th St., Bellingham, 604198114
Dehaan Financial LLC, 2319 King St., Bellingham, 604198210
First Choice Cleaning Services, 813 Blueberry Lane, Bellingham, 604198225
The Mount Baker Foundation, 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604198308
Amy Prieb, Lmft, 1155 N. State Street, Bellingham, 604198468
Savannah Lecornu, 2600 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, 604198549
Adam Trade, 206 E Laurel St., Bellingham, 604198620
Todd Peed, Real Estate Broker LLC, 913 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604199159
Bravo Professional Painting, 2715 25th St., Bellingham, 604199529
Petstop, 326 36th St., Bellingham, 604199555
Catalyst Therapies LLC, 14 Yearling Pl, Bellingham, 604199733
Pinkycom Enterprises, 1430 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604200202
International House Of Grier, 1128 14th St., Bellingham, 604200233
Norton & Dads LLC, 2708 Lynn St., Bellingham, 604200371
Overall Structures, 2400 Dean Ave., Bellingham, 604200664
Michael Badgley Const, 1217 38th St., Bellingham, 604201302
Gray House Company LLC, 3609 Britton Road, Bellingham, 604201314
Northwest Aloha Team, 2211 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604201330
Handy-stan LLC, 4000 Flynn St., Bellingham, 604201383
American West Apparel, LLC, 2315 Jaeger St., Bellingham, 604201442
Lyft Bellingham By Ed, 22 Louise View Drive, Bellingham, 604201528
Welch Ecological Services LLC, 1155 N State St., Bellingham, 604201671
Nichols Inc, 1209 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604202057
Robyn Walsh, 194 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604202306
Exxel Group, LLC, 323 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 604202445
Brianna Robbins Real Estate, 2837 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604202522
Fitzgerald Medical Services Pllc, 1763 Altair Court, Bellingham, 604202885
Nw Hearts United, 2613 Dakin St., Bellingham, 604203004
Lakeway Treasure Hunter, 1316 Orleans St., Bellingham, 604203522
Sonic Guys, 2616 St Clair St., Bellingham, 604203587
Supreme Taekwon-do Center, 436 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604203701
Sweet Santosha, 1600 D St., Bellingham, 604203779
Cosmic Games, 1905 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604204259
Subltetea L.L.C., 3105 Cottonwood Ave., Bellingham, 604204395
Heavens And Back, 850 Viking Cir, Bellingham, 604204400
Greenhouse, 2422 View Ridge Drive, Bellingham, 604204406
Christopher Pasquale, 1413 21st St., Bellingham, 604205599
Otto Metalworks, 2516 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604205628
Steve Lemay LLC, 9494 Sunrise Road, Blaine, 603369670
Surowiecki Brothers Construction LLC, 5537 Maple Way, Blaine, 603489670
Bellingham Holistic Veterinary Care LLC, 8273 Comox Road, Blaine, 604188445
Luna’s Handyman Services, 521 10th Street, Blaine, 604199510
Timothy Lyon, 5357 Salish Road, Blaine, 604200026
Jessica Bach – Uber/Lyft, 2139 H Street Road, Blaine, 604201932
Crown Castle Usa Inc, 2000 Corporate Drive, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, 602015751
Insulpro Projects, 475 N Williamson Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida, 604169657
Hoke Construction Company, 5102 Delaware Ave., Everett, 600355296
J Bird And Associates, 3813 Hatley Road, Everson, 604191997
Kody Carlson – Uber, 107 Dahlquist Lane, Everson, 604197700
Bluestream Professional Services, 3305 Highway 60 W, Faribault, Minnesota, 603209450
Pnw Fresh Cleaning Co., 6800 Enterprise Road, Ferndale, 604182004
The Clean Team, 6431 Portal Common Place, Ferndale, 604193830
Skyline Contracting Services LLC, 2407 Main St., Ferndale, 604194186
Precision Painting Pros, 2306 Douglas Road, Ferndale, 604199932
Neville Labrooy, 150 Axle Court, Ferndale, 604203300
Primal Fitness, 1106 E Front St., Lynden, 604087534
Ascending Tree Service LLC, 1583 E Badger Road, Lynden, 604156145
Absolute Nurse Delegation, 100 Riverview Road, Lynden, 604203769
Burton Tax & Accounting LLC, 6183 Shamrock Road, Maple Falls, 604193581
Royale Real Estate LLC, 4512 148th St. NE, Marysville, 604186541
Judy Sauer Fiber Artist, 17329 Slow Lane, Mount Vernon, 601394346
Northwest Datum & Design, Inc., 2209 Monica Drive, Mount Vernon, 601868527
222 Concept Usa LLC, 3700 E College Way, Mount Vernon, 604203209
Nicholas Pane, 1009 Mountain Circle, Oak Harbor, 604203515
Automatic Door Solutions LLC, 19602 153rd Ave. E, Orting, 604200434
Kirsch Photography, 14707 180th Place SE, Renton, 604195211
Elemental Realty Boutique, 3004 Loma Court, Santa Rosa, California, 604203534
Consolidated Press, 600 S Spokane St., Seattle, 604069269
Katie L Rollinger, 1801 S 93rd St., Seattle, 604183969
Tara Renee Day, 31884 Rockys Way, Sedro Woolley, 602946196
Yachts Of Fun LLC, 1105 S. Glenbrook Court, Spokane Valley, 604192439
Robinson And Noble, Inc., 2105 S C St., Tacoma, 278043330
Hayward Baker, Inc., 11180 E Marginal Way S, Tukwila, 601039452
N C Power Systems Co., 17900 W Valley Highway, Tukwila, 601983250
Foundation Building Materials, 2741 Walnut Ave., Tustin, California, 604159150
