Business workshop for general contractors coming to Bellingham

by ehamann

Filed on 03. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

The Aspire Institute is presenting a one-day, advanced business practices workshop for residential general contractors on Oct. 10 in Bellingham. “Where Does Profit Really Come From?” helps professional builders shape their business models to maximize profits without raising prices or increasing revenue and without cutting expenses.

The workshop will be held at Springhill Suites Marriott from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The regular price is $295 per company, which covers all owners, spouses and senior managers. To learn more or reserve seats visit www.aspireworkshop.com or call 888-252-8998.

The Aspire Institute, based in Sandpoint, Idaho, has offered business consulting services for more than 20 years.