Campaign to help homeowners, businesses go solar

RE Sources for Sustainable Communities, in partnership with Ecotech Solar and Itek Energy have launched a Washington Goes Solar! campaign which runs through April 30.

The campaign will help residents of Washington take advantage of government incentives to install solar panels.

It offers informational workshops and free site assessments from solar panel installers to help guide homeowners and businesses through the whole process of going solar.

To participate, residents must attend one of four free workshops held in Bellingham by April 30. The workshops are: Feb. 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Feb. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., April 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and April 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The workshops will help guide participants through all the state and federal incentives, and provide valuable information from industry experts. Beer, wine and food will be provided. Anyone interested can sign up for workshops washingtongoessolar.org.

For each person who participates in the campaign, Ecotech Solar and Itek Energy will donate a solar panel to be installed at the RE Store in Bellingham.