Can your lead foot help the library? YES: Slow Down and Read!

If you’ve been caught driving a little too fast lately, it might be a good time to Slow Down and Read, says lawyer Ziad Youssef.

This November, Youssef, from MyTrafficMan.Net, launches the fifth annual Slow Down and Read Month, in support of the Whatcom County Library Foundation.

“All proceeds are donated to the Library Foundation, and we’ve raised more than $32,000 in the last five years!” Youssef notes.

The Whatcom County Library Foundation works to maintain library services for a diverse population, including innovative programs and an annual grant to fund above-baseline initiatives and capital improvement projects.

Funds generated from Slow Down & Read support initiatives like Books for Babies, Books Unbound (a reading program for at-risk youth), and the Summer Reading Program.

How important are community connections like Slow Down and Read?

“They’re everything,” says Jennifer Rick, Whatcom County Library Foundation Development Director. “In addition to raising funds for these many programs, Ziad has been tremendous in getting the word out about the work the foundation does for Whatcom County library users of all ages.”

Here’s how it works:

If you get a speeding ticket you want to fight in November, go to MyTrafficMan.net website and click the Fight Your Ticket button. Enter the promo code “LIBRARY” for a $10 discount, then enter your ticket info, pay and submit.

The MyTrafficMan team takes over from there, responding to the ticket, scheduling a hearing and going to court for you.

“We’ve had hundreds of tickets dismissed but even though we can’t guarantee a dismissal, we have thousands of hours of experience with infractions over the last 15 years and can usually find a way to save the client money on insurance or preserve their record,” Youssef says.

The fundraiser applies to any civil traffic infraction in Whatcom County. Questions? Call 360-734-0908 or visit online at mytrafficman.net To learn more about Whatcom Country library system visit wcls.org You can also donate directly at wcls.org/library-foundation

