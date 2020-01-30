Cannabis store expands into larger building

by mathewroland

Filed on 30. Jan, 2020 in Business Briefs

Located at 4770 Pacific Highway in Bellingham, the new 1,800 square foot building is home to 2020 Solutions. The store is roughly three times bigger than the original structure that was installed on April 1, 2017, and offers customers an expansion of products available.

“We’re now able to offer more products, better selection and plenty of free parking,” director of actualization for 2020 Solutions, Aaron Nelson said in a press release. The store is conveniently located for I-5 travelers, he added.

This store combined with two others in town puts 2020 Solutions at the top of the list for leading cannabis retail brands in Whatcom County. In 2019, the business totaled more than $7.1 million in sales and was named Small Business of the Year by the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ll be offering deep discounts and special pricing normally reserved for our annual 4/20 sale during our grand opening Feb. 7-8,” Nelson said in a press release. “Our success comes from first providing guests a professional, comfortable store environment, then assisting them with trained and knowledgeable budtenders. Our budtenders learn what the individual is seeking and whether they like to smoke, consume edibles or utilize another method. Then we can offer recommendations best suited to the individual consumer.”