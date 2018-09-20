Carmichael Clark hires new associate

by ehamann

Filed on 20. Sep, 2018

Carmichael Clark, PS, announced that Colin Morrow has joined the firm as an associate. Morrow practices in the areas of estate planning, elder law and related areas of civil practice. Morrow graduated from the University of Washington School of Law in 2017.

