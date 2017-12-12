Celebration to mark anniversary of open shellfish harvesting in Drayton Harbor
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Dec, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events
The public is invited to attend a celebration to mark the one-year anniversary of shellfish harvesting restrictions being lifted in Drayton Harbor.
The “Shellebration” will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the H Street Plaza in downtown Balined. The event will include refreshments, oyster samples courtesy of the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, and presentation of community awards. The event is outside, so attendees should dress warmly.
Drayton Harbor was closed to shellfish harvesting in the 1990s, after the harbor showed increasing levels of fecal coliform bacteria in the water. In response, the community worked for more than 20 years to improve water quality, and on December 1, 2016, shellfish harvesting restrictions were lifted of 810 of the harbor.
Learn more information about Drayton Harbor water quality by visiting www.whatcomcounty.us/1072/Water-Quality.
