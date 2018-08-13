CEO succession announced at Heritage Bank parent

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Heritage Bank president and COO Jeff Deuel has been named CEO of Heritage Bank. Longtime CEO Brian Vance will continued to serve as CEO of Heritage Financial Corporation, Heritage Bank’s parent company, until July 2019. Deuel will be joined in his leadership duties by chief lending officer Bryan McDonald, who has been also been named the new COO.

Vance has served as CEO of Heritage Bank since 2003 and CEO of Heritage Financial since 2006.

After July 2019, Vance will become executive chair of the company’s board of directors.

Deuel has a career of more than 35 years, encompassing the areas of lending, credit administration, portfolio management, retail and corporate strategies.

Heritage Financial Corporation is based in Olympia. Heritage Bank has 65 branches in Washington and Oregon, including three in Whatcom County. Heritage Bank also does business under the names Central Valley Banks in Yakima and Kittias counties and Whidbey Island Bank on Whidbey Island. For more information about Heritage Financial Corporation, visit www.hf-wa.com. For more information about Heritage Bank, visit www.heritagebanknw.com.