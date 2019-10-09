Chamber of Commerce announces award finalists

by mathewroland

Filed on 09. Oct, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce has recently announced Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Nonprofit Organization of the Year and CEO of the Year. “The Annual Award committee has been interviewing all of the finalists. It will be a tough decision since all of the finalists are deserving of the awards,” said Shelli Jones, Marketing Coordinator for the Chamber in a press release. The 2019 Small Business of the Year finalists is 2020 Solutions, Gary’s Plumbing and Heating and IAj Multimedia. This year’s Large Business of the Year finalists is Four Points by Sheraton, Barron Heating & Air Conditioning and Woods Coffee. The 2019 finalists for Nonprofit of the Year are Animals as Natural Therapy, Brigadoon Service Dogs and Whatcom Family YMCA. This year’s finalists for CEO of the Year are Ray Deck III with Skookum Kids, Ross Black with Simple Box Storage and Danielle Rosellison with Trail Blazin Productions. The dinner will be at Four Points by Sheraton on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5:30 p.m to 9:00 p.m. The cost of attendance is $75 for members, $85 for non-members and $800 for table sponsors.