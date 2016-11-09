Chamber to hold leadership summit
by ehamann
Filed on 09. Nov, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events
The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting a leadership summit as part of its ongoing speaker series.
The summit will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Four Points by Sheraton, 714 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham.
Connie Shannon (Fairhaven Village Inn), Stacee Sledge (WhatcomTalk) and Andi Vann (Pure Bliss Desserts) will speak on entrepreneurism from a female perspective. Dan Purdy (Western Washington University) will present a lean leadership session. Randy McIntyre (DIS Corporation) and Ed O’Neil (Emergency Reporting) will speak at a technology panel, which is presented in partnership with TAG.
The event is $25 for members and $35 for non-members, and the price includes lunch. To register, visit https://bellinghamwa.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/175.
