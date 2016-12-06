Chamber to hold networking breakfast Dec. 9

by
Filed on 06. Dec, 2016

The Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Industry is holding its monthly networking breakfast from 7:15-9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Northwood Hall, 3240 Northwest Ave., Bellingham. It is the largest networking event in Whatcom County.

This month’s sponsor is CenturyLink Business, and there will be a “Blue Friday” theme, so wear your Seahawks gear.

This month there will be a collection for the Toys for Tots Program. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be given to children across Whatcom County.

The event is $14 with RSVP, $18 without. RSVP by visiting http://business.bellingham.com/events/details/networking-breakfast-12-09-2016-142.

