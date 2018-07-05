Changes coming to two Bellingham dessert shops

by ehamann

Filed on 05. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, News

Two downtown Bellingham dessert shops are making changes this summer.

For more than seven years, Pure Bliss Desserts has been operating out its small space at 1424 Cornwall Ave. Over the years it has grown out of the space. Staff have resorted to staggering shifts so cake decorators have enough room, a press release explained.

This spring owners Andi and Nick Vann purchased the building Pure Bliss has been operating out of. It is expanding into the space formerly occupied by Chocolate Necessities and Gelato.

Chocolate Necessities is relocating 1408 Commercial St., according to a post on the store’s Facebook page, just across the street from Mount Baker Theatre.

With the expansion, Pure Bliss will double its square footage, to just more than 4,000 square feet. The new space will allow for expanded kitchen space, as well as customer seating. The owners also plan to expand the outdoor seating, from four seats to 20 seats, and create a division between the dining area and the sidewalk so customers will be able to drink alcohol outside.

The expanded space will allow for an expanded menu as well, and Pure Bliss plans to offer even more desserts, new savory options and a wider selection of beer, kombucha nd cider on tap.

Owners are working with Bundle Design Studio, Spiral Studios and Chuckanut Builders to design and build out the space. Pure Bliss is open during construction.