Changing your life with 3 questions

MyTrafficMan.net's Ziad Youssef, founder of Whatcom County’s Legal Care Center Academy, is offering a scholarship opportunity for paralegal students.

Paralegal school and law office team up to change someone’s life

The founder of Whatcom County’s Legal Care Center Academy, the state’s only 10-week paralegal program, wants to change someone’s life this month.

Lawyer and Academy founder Ziad Youssef, of MyTrafficMan.net, explains: If you’re searching for an opportunity to do something meaningful in your life, then ask yourself these three questions:

1. What are you doing in your life that brings you fulfillment?

2. Do you want to do more meaningful service in your life?

3. What are you willing to do about it?

A Scholarship for Full-Tuition

In return, “here’s what I’m willing to do for you this month,” Youssef says. “Visit MyTrafficMan.net/scholarship and submit your information to get an application for a full scholarship to our 10-week paralegal program. During those 10 weeks, students will learn effective law office workflow strategies, efficient information management methods, leading technology practices and on-the-job training that make them a well-rounded paralegal graduate.”

A living wage career:

“Plus, the successful candidate who graduates the program will also be given first priority for a living wage job at our law offices.”

The Legal Care Center Academy

The Legal Care Center Academy is a licensed by the Washington Vocational Training Board and offers both technology and workflow training. Leveraging a special partnership with the leading cloud-based practice management software for small and solo forms, the academy offers Clio Training that covers all the essential features of a good practice management software. Also, using DUI Defense,

Infractions and Auto-injury practice areas as an example, the program teaches a proven six-stage workflow strategy that can be implemented by any law practice in any area of law.

Upon completion of the 10-week course, successful students receive a certificate of completion displaying the subjects learned.

For students who complete both programs, announcements are sent out to local firms detailing the skills of the new graduates entering the workforce.

“Our students gain a competitive edge when entering the workforce because of the on-the-job training offered in lab time at an actual law firm,” Youssef says. “This one-on-one time is invaluable since most recent graduates of paralegal courses are passed over for employment opportunities for lack of experience. Graduates who can display working knowledge in all the subjects will increase the likelihood of gainful employment after graduation.” Starting salaries in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish County are estimated between $15 and $25 per hour.

Change your life

To start changing your life today, visit MyTrafficMan.net/scholarship and request a scholarship application!

