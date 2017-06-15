Children’s nonprofit announces driver’s ed scholarships

by
Filed on 15. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Blue Skies for Children, a Whatcom County nonprofit serving homeless, low-income and foster children, has awarded driver’s education scholarships for local teens.

Scholarships were awarded to 10 teens for spring, and will go to five more in the fall. To be eligible, applicants must be between the ages of 15 and 17, have access to a car and auto insurance. They must participate in a state-approved driver’s education program. The scholarship awards $350 of the $425 cost of the program. The fall scholarship deadline is Sept. 14. For more information, visit www.blueskiesforchildren.org or call 360-756-6710.

