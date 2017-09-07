Chrysalis chooses Our TreeHouse for July donation
by ehamann
Filed on 07. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
The Chrysalis Inn & Spa presented $1,930 to Our TreeHouse for its July donation. Our TreeHouse provides resources and support to grieving children, teens, their families and communities in Whatcom County. They also provide outreach to any school or business in the community after the death of a student, teacher or employee. For more information, visit www.our-treehouse.org.
The Chrysalis is a locally owned hotel, spa and restaurant in Fairhaven. At the beginning of this year, it announced that it will contribute one percent of revenue from the spa to a Whatcom County non-profit each month. Since February, it has given almost $12,000.
