Chrysalis Inn announces new philanthropy program
by ehamann
Filed on 18. Apr, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
The Chrysalis Inn & Spa announced that it will contribute one percent of revenue from the spa to a Whatcom County nonprofit each month. In February, the inn donated $1,890 to Skookum Kids.
Skookum Kids was founded in 2014, and supports local foster parents and foster kids.
Chrysalis Inn & Spa is located at 804 10th St., Bellingham.
