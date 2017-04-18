Chrysalis Inn announces new philanthropy program

by
Filed on 18. Apr, 2017

The Chrysalis Inn & Spa announced that it will contribute one percent of revenue from the spa to a Whatcom County nonprofit each month. In February, the inn donated $1,890 to Skookum Kids.

Skookum Kids was founded in 2014, and supports local foster parents and foster kids.

Chrysalis Inn & Spa is located at 804 10th St., Bellingham.

 

