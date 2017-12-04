Chrysalis Inn donates $1,900 to Sean Humphrey House

by ehamann

Filed on 04. Dec, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

The Chrysalis Inn & Spa made its October donation of $1,900 to Sean Humphrey House. Sean Humphrey House’s mission is to optimize the quality of life for low-income individuals with HIV/AIDS.

The Chrysalis is a locally owned hotel, spa and restaurant in Fairhaven. It has given almost $18,000 to Whatcom County nonprofits since February, when it pledged to donate 1 percent of monthly spa revenues in for the year.