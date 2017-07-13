Chrysalis Inn donates to Mt. Baker Planned Parenthood
by ehamann
Filed on 13. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
The Chrysalis Inn & Spa presented a $2,035 donation last month to Mount Baker Planned Parenthood, which is a leader in providing affordable reproductive health care and education programs to women, men, teens and families in Whatcom, Skagit and San Juan counties. Earlier this year, The Chrysalis hotel, spa and restaurant announced that it will contribute one percent of its revenue from the spa to a Whatcom County nonprofit each month.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.