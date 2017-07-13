Chrysalis Inn donates to Mt. Baker Planned Parenthood

by ehamann

The Chrysalis Inn & Spa presented a $2,035 donation last month to Mount Baker Planned Parenthood, which is a leader in providing affordable reproductive health care and education programs to women, men, teens and families in Whatcom, Skagit and San Juan counties. Earlier this year, The Chrysalis hotel, spa and restaurant announced that it will contribute one percent of its revenue from the spa to a Whatcom County nonprofit each month.