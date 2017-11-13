Chrysalis Inn makes September donation to Blue Skies For Children
by ehamann
Filed on 13. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
The Chrysalis Inn & Spa gave $1,947 to Blue Skies for Children as its September donation.
Blue Skies for Children is a local nonprofit serving local homeless, low-income and foster children in Whatcom County. Their programs focus on raising hope and self-esteem by sponsoring enrichment activities. Their seasonal distribution programs provide new shoes, backpacks and warm winter coats. They administer a driver’s education scholarship program. For more information, visit, www.blueskiesforchildren.org.
The Chrysalis has given more than $16,000 to area nonprofits since February when owner Mike Keenan started donating one percent of monthly spa revenues.
For more information, visit www.thechrysalisinn.com.
