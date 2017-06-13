Chrysalis Inn promotes new catering coordinator

by
Filed on 13. Jun, 2017

The Chrysalis Inn & Spa recently promoted Danielle Carlson to catering coordinator. Carlson has been an employee at the hotel,  spa and restaurant for nine years. Most recently, she was a server at Keenan’s at the Pier. Previously, she worked in the spa.

In her new role, Carlson will be responsible for the details of all events held at hotel.

The Chrysalis Inn & Spa is located at 804 10th St., Bellingham.

 

