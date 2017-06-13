Chrysalis Inn promotes new catering coordinator
by ehamann
Filed on 13. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
The Chrysalis Inn & Spa recently promoted Danielle Carlson to catering coordinator. Carlson has been an employee at the hotel, spa and restaurant for nine years. Most recently, she was a server at Keenan’s at the Pier. Previously, she worked in the spa.
In her new role, Carlson will be responsible for the details of all events held at hotel.
The Chrysalis Inn & Spa is located at 804 10th St., Bellingham.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.