Chrysalis Inn & Spa donates to Lydia Place

by
Filed on 14. Aug, 2017

The Chrysalis Inn & Spa presented its June donation of $1,940 to Lydia Place.

Lydia Place was founded in 1989 and is committed to disrupting the cycle of homelessness, and has made a commitment to ending family homelessness in Whatcom County by 2020. The donation from The Chrysalis will go to the nonprofit’s general fund.

The Chrysalis has given more than $10,000 to Whatcom County nonprofits since February, when owner Mike Keenan started donating one percent of monthly spa revenues.

For more information, visit www.thechrysalisinn.com.

