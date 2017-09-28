Chrysalis selects Agape Home for August donation

by ehamann

Filed on 28. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

The Chrysalis Inn & Spa presented its August spa donation of $2,150 to the Lighthouse Mission’s Agape Home. Agape Home is a program of Lighthouse Mission Ministries that provides housing for up to 50 women and children. Women living at Agape Home work on goals, take classes, complete chores and volunteer at the mission and in the community. There is also a childcare center available for women and children staying at the Agape Home.

Chrysalis is a locally owned hotel, spa and restaurant in Fairhaven, and has been contributing one percent of revenue from the spa to a Whatcom County nonprofit each month since February. To date, it has donated more than $14,000.

For more information, visit www.thechyrsalisinn.com.