Chuckanut Brewery brewmaster to deliver keynote speech at state homebrewers conference

Chuckanut Brewery’s Will Kemper was chosen as the keynote speaker at the Washington Homebrewers annual conference in Vancouver on March 17.

Kemper has been brewing commercial craft beer since 1984, and has directed, engineered and created recipes for more than 20 craft breweries in the U.S., Mexico and Europe.

During the speech, Kemper planned to share his scientific and engineering-focused approach to brewing.

Kemper opened Chuckanut Brewery in 2008 at 601 West Holly St. in Bellingham. Learn more at chuckanutbrewery.com.