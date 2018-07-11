Chuckanut Brewery takes five medals at North American Beer Awards

by ehamann

Filed on 11. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Chuckanut Brewery won five medals at the North American Beer Awards Competition for 2018. The brewery won gold for its Alt Bier and Dunkel Lager. Its Vienna Lager and Doppelbock Lager won silver, and its Marzen Lager won bronze. Those beers have won medals previously at competition as well.

The North American Beer Awards Competition is in its 22nd year. Beers from around the country enter the competition in 99 categories.

Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen is located at 601 West Holly St., Bellingham, and its South Nut Tap Room is located at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington. For more information visit www.chuckanutbrewery.com.