Chuckanut Brewery win two gold medals at national competition
by ehamann
Filed on 26. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Chuckanut Brewery was awarded two gold medals for its beers at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival. Chuckanut was awarded gold for its Kolsch German style ale and gold for it Chuckanut Dunkel Lager at the festival, held in Denver, Colorado on Oct. 7.
More than 2,000 breweries entered 8,100 beers in 98 categories and 292 medals were awarded. It is the largest commercial beer competition on the world. The is the third time these Chuckanut beers have received the gold medal.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.