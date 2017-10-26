Chuckanut Brewery win two gold medals at national competition

by ehamann

Filed on 26. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Chuckanut Brewery was awarded two gold medals for its beers at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival. Chuckanut was awarded gold for its Kolsch German style ale and gold for it Chuckanut Dunkel Lager at the festival, held in Denver, Colorado on Oct. 7.

More than 2,000 breweries entered 8,100 beers in 98 categories and 292 medals were awarded. It is the largest commercial beer competition on the world. The is the third time these Chuckanut beers have received the gold medal.