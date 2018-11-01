Chuckanut Brewery wins big at national beer festival

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Chuckanut Brewery was awarded two medals at this year’s Great American Beer Festival. It won gold for its Chuckanut Dunkel Lager and silver for Chuckanut Helles Lager. The festival was held in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 22. The festival had 8,700 beers from 2,450 breweries, and gave out 306 medals. It is the largest commercial beer competition in the world.

Chuckanut Brewery’s original location is at 601 West Holly St., Bellingham. It now has an additional taproom in Skagit County. For more information, visit www.chuckanutbrewery.com.