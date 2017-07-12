Chuckanut Brewery wins big at state beer awards
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Chuckanut Brewery won big this year at the 2017 WA Beer Awards, taking home the Large Brewery of the Year award, and a record-breaking eight awards.
The awards were held this year on June 17 at the WA Brewers Festival in Marymoor Park in Redmond. This year there were 1,207 beers from 165 breweries in Washington.
Chuckanut Brewery’s Pilsner, Alt Bier and Filtered American Wheat were all awarded gold medals. The Vienna Lager, Kolsch German Style Ale, British IPA and Doppelbock were awarded silver medals. The Dunkel Lager was awarded a bronze medal.
Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen is located at 601 West Holly St., Bellingham. The South Nut tap room is located at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington. For more information, visit www.chuckanutbrewery.com.
