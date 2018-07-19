Chuckanut Brewery wins six medals at Washington Beer Awards

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Chuckanut Brewery won six medals at the WA Beer Awards, it was announced last month. In total, 181 breweries entered almost 1,300 beers over 74 categories. Chuckanut’s Marzen Lager and Vienna Lager each won gold medals, Chuckanut Pilsner won a silver and Chuckanut Mexican Style Lager, Doppelbock and Dunkel Lager all won bronze.

Last year, Chuckanut won an unprecedented eight medals, winning Large Brewery of the Year 2017, for many of the same beers.

Some of the winning Chuckanut beers are on tap at both Chuckanut locations, around the Puget Sound area and, now, in select places in Portland, Oregon.

Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen is located at 601 West Holly St., Bellingham, and its South Nut Tap Room is located at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington. For more information visit www.chuckanutbrewery.com.