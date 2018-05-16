Chuckanut Builders hires project coordinator
by ehamann
Filed on 16. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Leilani Jambor has joined Chuckanut Builders as a project coordinator. Jambor recently relocated to Bellingham from Portland, Oregon. Prior to the move, she worked as a project engineer at R&H Construction and as aon office manager with Don Tankersley & Co.
Chuckanut Builders hopes Jambor’s experience with financial analysis, scheduling and systems development will help the company further streamline its processes and customer experience.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.