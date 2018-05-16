Chuckanut Builders hires project coordinator

by ehamann

Leilani Jambor has joined Chuckanut Builders as a project coordinator. Jambor recently relocated to Bellingham from Portland, Oregon. Prior to the move, she worked as a project engineer at R&H Construction and as aon office manager with Don Tankersley & Co.

Chuckanut Builders hopes Jambor’s experience with financial analysis, scheduling and systems development will help the company further streamline its processes and customer experience.