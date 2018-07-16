Chuckanut Builders hires site superintendent

by ehamann

Chuckanut Builders recently hire Greta Nelson as a site superintendent. Nelson recently relocated to Bellingham from the Seattle area, where she co-owned and operated Ballard Builders. Prior to that, she worked for construction firms including Dovetail Inc. and Krekow Jennings. Currently, Nelson is the site superintendent for a major remodel and expansion project at Pure Bliss Desserts in Bellingham.

Chuckanut Builders specializes in home remodels, new homes and tenant improvement projects, with a focus on building durable, healthy homes.