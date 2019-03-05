Cider taproom planned in Bellingham
by ehamann
Filed on 05. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, New Business
A cider-focused taproom and bottle shop is planned for the former Michael’s Books store in downtown Bellingham. James and Jennifer Hagemann applied for an alcohol license at 109 Grand Ave., Bellingham. Jennifer Hagemann said they plan to open this summer.
