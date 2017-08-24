City solicits proposals for management and operation of Lake Padden Golf Course

by ehamann

Filed on 24. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

The City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department is soliciting proposals for the operation and maintenance of its municipal golf course.

The Lake Padden Golf Course, located at 4882 Samish Way, Bellingham, is currently operated through a lease agreement that expires at the end of 2017. The city is looking for an experienced municipal golf course operator to enter into a management services contract or lease with a management company, team or individual to assume the management and operational responsibilities for the golf course club house operations. That includes the golf professional staff, pro-shop facilities, restaurant, driving range and golf school, as well as grounds and facility maintenance.

Lake Padden Golf Course is a par 72, 18-hole, championship golf course with a loyal local following. Revenue generated at the golf course goes back to support the city’s maintenance obligations for the course and to offer golf services to the community.

Anyone interested can view the proposal at the city’s website at http://bit.ly/2uDFsAC.