Co-op hires new general manager

by ehamann

The Community Food Co-op has promoted Adrienne Renz as the new general manager. Renz has been the Co-op’s outreach manager since 2012. In that role, she helped launch a number of successful projects, including the the Co-op publication “In Season” and ‘The Real Food Show,” an elementary school assembly that teaches local students about healthy eating and exercise.

Renz is filling the position left by Jim Ashby, who retired in September. Ashby was the Co-op’s first general manager, and served in the position since 1985. Under Ashby’s leadership, the Co-op went from a 10-employee store on Harris Avenue to having three locations, 250 employees and more than $33.5 million in annual sales.