Co-op recognized for sustainability

The Community Food Co-op has been nationally recognized for its sustainability achievements. The Co-op was recognized for its sustainability impacts for 2016 at the National Co+op Grocers 2017 annual meeting.

The Co-op was recognized for a variety of sustainable achievements, including eliminating* GMO ingredients from its bakery and deli production departments and conducting a complete audit of its waste stream.

The Co-op is one of 10 co-ops nationwide honored for its performance.

For the second year, both Co-op locations were recognized as the only EPA Energy Star grocery stores on the West Coast.

Learn more about sustainability at the Co-op and read its annual Sustainable Food Trade Association report, sustainability goals and additional information by visiting communityfood.coop.

*This story has been corrected to reflect that The Co-op has eliminated GMO ingredients from its bakery and deli production departments. 

