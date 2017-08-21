Co-owner of Lynden cleaning company to speak at national conference
by ehamann
Filed on 21. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
J. Young, co-owner and chief operating officer of Lynden’s Northwest Professional Services, has been selected as one of four finalists to speak at The Experience, a conference for the cleaning and restoration industry. The conference will take place in Las Vegas from Sept. 6-8.
The topic of Young’s speech will be “People Over Process.”
Doug Broersma started Northwest Professional Services started 43 years ago as a cleaning service. Its services have since grown to include emergency restoration of residential and commercial properties after water and fire damage and loss.
