Coldwell Banker Bain hires new Bellingham branch manager

Coldwell Banker Bain has named Dean C. Ulrich as the branch manager of the Bellingham office. Ulrich is a Whatcom County native and has 30 years of experience in real estate. Of those years, 18 were at Coldwell Banker Bain. Most recently, he worked at John L. Scott.

Upon completion of his managing broker’s license in the next few weeks, Ulrich will also become the offices principal managing broker.

In addition to his real estate career. Ulrich has experience as a general contractor and luxury home builder.

