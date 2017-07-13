Coldwell Banker Bain hires new Bellingham broker

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Gennie Clawson has joined the Coldwell Banker Bain of Bellingham office as a broker. She has lived in Whatcom County for more than 20 years. Clawson has worked in marketing and non-profit fundraising, and community organizing and has bought, sold remodeled and staged many homes.

Clawson went to school at UCLA and serves as a board member at the Pickford Film Center, and is a former executive director of the Bellingham Public Schools Foundation.