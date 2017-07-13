Coldwell Banker Bain hires new Bellingham broker
by ehamann
Filed on 13. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Gennie Clawson has joined the Coldwell Banker Bain of Bellingham office as a broker. She has lived in Whatcom County for more than 20 years. Clawson has worked in marketing and non-profit fundraising, and community organizing and has bought, sold remodeled and staged many homes.
Clawson went to school at UCLA and serves as a board member at the Pickford Film Center, and is a former executive director of the Bellingham Public Schools Foundation.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.