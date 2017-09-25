Coldwell Banker Bain hires two new brokers

by ehamann

Coldwell Banker Bain recently hired two new brokers to its Bellingham office.

Rita Blair was born and raised in Bellingham and has a family history in real estate. She will partner with her dad, Mike Rawls and sister, Renae Ingraham. Rita has 30 years experience in sales, escrow and law, including serving as a paralegal for a real estate law firm.

Sarah O’Tool recently moved to the Ferndale area with her husband and three kids. She spent almost 20 years in the food industry before launching a new career in real estate.