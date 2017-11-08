Coldwell Banker Bain makes new Bellingham hire

Coldwell Banker Bain makes new Bellingham hire

by
Filed on 08. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Jacqy ShookColdwell Banker Bain of Bellingham hired Jacqy Shook as a new broker. Before getting her real estate license, Shook worked as an assistant to Lori Jo Smith, an established CB Bain Bellingham broker.

In her free time, Shook works as an instructor at Bellingham Jazzercise, and serves on the board of directors for Excellence Northwest, a local nonprofit. Shook graduated from Ferndale High School and attended Whatcom Community College. She lives in Ferndale.

 

